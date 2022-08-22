The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a proposed text amendment to the zoning ordinance that would change the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements.
The proposed amendment would also increase the maximum height of fences and walls to 7 feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
Another proposed amendment would make the county’s Comprehensive Building Safety Code compliant to the 2020 National Electric Code, 2018 International Code Council Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code and Fuel Gas Code, with some minor amendments as adopted by the City of Yuma.
The commission will also consider three rezoning requests. The first is a request by Leticia Guillermo to rezone two parcels totaling 5.46 acres in size from Suburban Ranch-3 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-1 Acre Minimum.
The property is located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of Clip Street (12th Street) and the alignment of 47th Avenue in Yuma. The applicant intends to split the properties into five parcels for residential development.
Maria D. and Jose Alvarado are requesting the rezoning of a10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum. The property is located at 16272 S. Avenue A in Somerton, in the noise zone. The applicant intends to create two lots for residential and agriculture development.
Adrian Vega of Dahl, Robins and Associate, agent for BCH Properties, is requesting the rezoning of a 88.55- acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.
The property is located on the southwest corner of County 16th Street and Avenue 4½E in Yuma. The applicant intends to create four parcels of two acres in size and one parcel of 78.80 acres in size.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma