The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider two requests for rezoning of property and one for a special use permit.
Arturo Garcia, agent for Vision Assets, requests the rezoning of a parcel almost 14 acres located at 3453 E. County 18½ in Yuma from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Rural Area-5 Acre Minimum. The owner’s intent is to create two parcels for residential development.
Craig Colvin, agent for David McMillan of Rancho Rialto, requests the rezoning of an almost 15-acre portion of a parcel 56.37 acres in size from Recreational Vehicle Park to Manufactured Home Park. The property is located at 11322 S. Avenue 12E in Yuma.
The intent is to convert permitted uses from recreational vehicles to manufactured homes of a portion of the existing Rancho Rialto RV Park.
Raul Escamilla, agent for Raul and Candelaria Escamilla, requests a special use permit for an accessory dwelling unit on an 1 acre parcel zoned Rural Area-40 Acre Minimum, The property is located at 8080 S. Avenue D in Yuma.
The intent is to construct a 1,320-square-foot site-built home for their son so he can help take care of his parents.
Staff recommends approval of all cases.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. in Yuma. The meeting can also be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/yxnz3jwy.