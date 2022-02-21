The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider five cases on Tuesday.
The first case is a request by 11E LLC for a minor amendment to the land use map that would change the designation of nearly seven acres of a 27-acre parcel from agricultural/rural residential to regional commercial.
The property is located in the vicinity on the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Avenue 11E alignment in Yuma. A minor amendment to change the land use designation to regional commercial is necessary to allow for the rezoning.
The second case is the request to rezone the same property from a rural area with a 20-acre minimum to general commercial to allow the construction of the second phase of a new mini storage facility.
The third case is a request by REE LLC to rezone 80 acres from a rural area with a 10-acre minimum to recreational vehicle subdivision. The property is located at the southwest corner of Fortuna Road and County 12½ Street in Yuma. The intent is to develop a residential subdivision.
The fourth case is a request by Bruce Schmidt, agent for Santa Fe Hacienda Construction, for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on a parcel 30,098 square feet in size zoned low density residential with a 20,000-square-feet minimum.
The property is located at 12325 E. Blue Sky Lane in Yuma. The intent is to build an attached accessory dwelling unit about 952 square feet in size for a family member.
The final case is a request for modifications from the county’s subdivision and public works regulations for the proposed Verona Estates Subdivision. Adrian Vega of Dahl Robins and Associates, representing Principle Engineering Group, seeks five modifications to the subdivision to be located on the southwest corner of Avenue 3E and County 16th Street in Yuma.
The commission will also review and consider approval of the 2021 Annual Report and discuss special use permits for accessory dwelling units.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc5ajkuz.