The Yuma County Planning and Zoning will meet on Tuesday to decide on a special use permit request, a land use designation change and three rezoning cases.
Jim Caciola, agent for Cindy Parker, has requested a special use permit for a disguised wireless communication facility at 7222 E. County 2nd St. in Yuma.
Luis Rodriguez, agent for Taco Trust, has asked for the land use designation of a 13,448-square-foot parcel at 10550 S. Fortuna Road in Yuma to be changed from medium density residential to regional commercial. The intent is to develop an automotive sales business.
Rodriguez, also on behalf of Taco Truest, is also requesting the rezoning of the same parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-4,500 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial.
Raul Garcia-Molina, agent for Aaron G. Bennett Family Trust, has requested the rezoning of a 0.34-acre parcel located at 10355 W. Vista Del Rio St. in Yuma from Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum to Planned Development.
Christopher Robins, agent for Maha LLC., has requested the rezoning of a 15,000-square-foot parcel in size from Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum and Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum to Manufactured Home Subdivision-6,000 Square Feet Minimum. The parcel is located on the south side of Columbia Avenue, about 800 feet east of Center Street in Yuma.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma