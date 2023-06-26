Before its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a work session at 4 p.m. for a presentation and discussion on the topics of open meeting law, conflict of interest and board decorum with the County Attorney’s Office. No action will be taken.
The regular meeting will follow at 5 p.m., with both taking place in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Among the issues to be considered are proposed changes to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance regulating the Recreational Vehicle Subdivision Zoning District.
According to staff, the current RVS zoning which allows two dwellings per 6,000 square foot lots is no longer useful to current developers. Neighbors and elected officials are leery of approving RVS zoning requests due to the remote possibility of 14 dwelling units per acre.
In addition, developers have attempted to alleviate these concerns through deed restrictions, allowing the storage of a recreational vehicle on a home site, but not the occupancy, but a zoning revision would be more appropriate, staff noted
Another agenda item is a request to initiate a text amendment to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance regulating the Dark Sky Overlay District. Staff has received comments from the construction industry stating the DSOD rules are too restrictive.
The commission is also scheduled to discuss and possibly change the criteria for extending the notification area beyond 300 feet.
Other cases include a request from the Bodine Family Trust 10-19-1998 to change the land use designation of a 2.5-acre parcel located in the vicinity of the northwest corner of Somerton Avenue and Sunset Street, Yuma, from Agriculture/Rural Residential to Agriculture/Industrial.
The Bodine Family Trust is also requesting the rezoning of the same property from Suburban Ranch-2 acre minimum to Light Industrial-2 acre minimum.
The intent is to allow a contractor’s yard for an excavating company.