Before its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a work session at 4 p.m. for a presentation and discussion on the topics of open meeting law, conflict of interest and board decorum with the County Attorney’s Office. No action will be taken.

The regular meeting will follow at 5 p.m., with both taking place in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.

