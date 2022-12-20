The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider several cases when it meets on Tuesday
The first case is a request from Jack Tice for a special use permit for an accessory dwelling unit at 12556 E. 44th St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider several cases when it meets on Tuesday
The first case is a request from Jack Tice for a special use permit for an accessory dwelling unit at 12556 E. 44th St.
The second case is a request from Hardknocks Limited Liability Partnership to change the land use designation of four parcels totaling 80 acres from Suburban Density Residential to Urban Density Residential.
The property is located at the northwest corner of the alignments of Fortuna Road and County 13th Street. The intent is to accommodate the rezoning of a portion of parcels 20 and 21 from General Commercial to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision.
Hardknocks is also requesting the rezoning of a portion of two parcels totaling 8.18 acres from General Commercial to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision. The property is located at the northwest corner of the alignments of Fortuna Road and County 13th Street. The intent is to develop a residential subdivision.
In another case, Brightnight requests a special use permit for a solar power generating facility and associated equipment on six parcels totaling 2,608 acres located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of County 19th Street and the alignment of Avenue 2E. The intent is to develop a solar power generating facility that would generate up to 300 megawatts using photovoltaic panels.
Speida Holdings is requesting two modifications from the county’s subdivision regulations for the proposed 10 East Phase 2 subdivision, which is zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of Avenue 10E and 34th Street. Staff recommends approval.
Speida Holdings also requests the review and approval of the tentative map for the proposed subdivision, which consists of 55 residential lots on 11.51 acres.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to tinyurl.com/5n7859m9.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.