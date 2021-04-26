The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider requests for a special use permit and three requests for rezoning of property.
The first case is a request by Diego David Cortazar for a special use permit for an accessory dwelling unit on two acres zoned Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum, located at 13321 S. Avenue 6¾ E in Yuma. The intent is to build a site-built home about 952 square feet in size for family.
The second case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, agent for Woodman Family Citrus LLC, for the rezoning of a 40-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Light Industrial-1 Acre Minimum, located on the southwest corner of County 14th Street and the alignment of Avenue 1½ E in Yuma. The intent is to develop the property with industrial uses.
The third case is a request by Vianey Vega, agent for Maria Olga Villegas, for the rezoning of a 10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum, located on southeast corner of Avenue A¾ and County 17½ Street in Somerton. The intent is to create four parcels of about two acres in size for residential development.
The last case is a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, agent for El Rancho Encantado AZ LLC, for the rezoning of an 8.93 acre portion of a parcel 91.38 acres in size from Local Commercial to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision, located on the southwest corner of Foothills Boulevard and 50th Street in Yuma. The intent is to develop a residential subdivision.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/hxjmtbbd.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely. To participate remotely, send an email to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov.
While Aldrich Auditorium will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to the same email address no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.