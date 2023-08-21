The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Tuesday to consider three cases, including a request for a rezoning and two requests for special use permits for accessory dwelling units, one of which revived a recommendation of denial from staff.
In the first case, Adrian Vega of Dahl, Robins and Associates, agent for NMI Holdings, requests the rezoning of a 10.03-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum for property located at the northwest corner of County 13¾ Street and Avenue 7½ E in Yuma.
The applicant intends to split the property into five parcels for residential development. Staff recommends approval of this request.
The second case involves a request by Jeff Bennet for a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on a parcel 11,761 square feet in size zoned Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum for property located at 12706 E. 41st Place in Yuma.
Staff recommends approval of this request, noting that the proposed use is compatible with surrounding development.
Melanie Debra and Michael R. Williams are also requesting a special use permit to allow an accessory dwelling unit on a 1.2-acre parcel zoned Low Density Residential-40,000 Square Feet Minimum for property located at 9812 N. Dove Lane in Yuma.
Staff recommends denial of this request, noting that no other accessory dwelling units have been approved in the surrounding area and other reasons.