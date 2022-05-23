The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will discuss a possible text amendment to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance that would change the maximum height of fences exempt from the permit requirements and increase the maximum height of fences and walls to seven feet in residential and rural area zoning districts.
In addition, the commission will consider two cases, including a request from Micah Johnson to rezone an 8-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum.
The parcel is located at 17201 S. Avenue B in Somerton.
The intention is to split the property into parcels of two acres in size.
The second case is a request by Trenton Solis, agent for Stephen and Sharrel Solis, for a special use permit for an accessory dwelling unit on a 2.5-acre parcel zoned Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum.
The parcel is located at 10375 S. Gold Bar Drive in Yuma.
The intent is to build a site-built home as an accessory dwelling unit to provide care for parents in a house on the same property.
In addition, the commission will elect a vice chair for the calendar year 2022.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/2tx36vdu.