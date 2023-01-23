The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider several cases on Tuesday, including two requests for special use permits.
Evelution Energy is requesting a permit for a facility for the production of cobalt sulfate on a 138-acre parcel zoned Intensive Industrial and located in the vicinity of Old Highway 80 and Avenue 47½ E in Tacna.
The second permit request, from Nona’s Investments Properties, is for propane dispensing on a 25,110-square-foot parcel zoned general commercial and located at 11525 S. Fortuna Road in Yuma.
The commission will also consider a request from the Aaron G Bennett Family Trust for the rezoning of a .34-acre parcel located at 10355 W. Vista Del Rio St. in Yuma from Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum to Planned Development.
Granite Yuma LLC is making several requests for rezoning and changes in land use designation for properties in Yuma. The first request from Granite, along with Desert Properties Development, is for property located in the vicinity of County 12th Street and the Avenue 14E alignment. The developers wish to rezone nearly eight acres of a 570-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to General Commercial and a 283-acre portion to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and change the land use from Mixed Use Residential to Regional Commercial and a 3.60-acre portion from Local Commercial to Mixed Use Residential.
The second request from Granite is for property located on the southwest corner of Avenue 14E alignment and the 40th Street alignment. The developer requests that a 25-acre parcel be rezoned from Rural Area 10-Acre Minimum to Medium Density Residential and High Density Residential and change the land use from Low Density Residential to Urban Density Residential and Medium Density Residential.
The third request is for property located in the vicinity of the southwest corner of South Frontage Road and the Avenue 14E alignment. The developer requests a 128.36-acre portion of a 153-acre parcel be rezoned from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision and a 14.15-acre portion to High Density Residential and an 8-acre portion to General Commercial.
Granite is asking that the land use designation of the 8-acre portion of the 153-acre parcel be changed from Mixed Use Residential to Regional Commercial.
In addition, the commission will elect a chairman and vice chairman for 2023 and review the Yuma County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma