The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a request from the Yuma Regional Bicycle Coalition to change the alignment of the South Foothills Bike Route in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
The request is to move the alignment along Foothills Boulevard to Ironwood Drive. The coalition noted that Foothills Boulevard has seen a large increase in vehicular traffic and a change in alignment to Ironwood Drive would increase cyclist safety substantially.
The Engineering Department evaluated the Ironwood Drive alignment and agreed with the recommendation to move it. Ironwood Drive has substantial right-of-way and roadway width to accommodate the bike route. The average daily traffic along Ironwood Drive is significantly less than on Foothills Boulevard, staff noted.
Four rezoning requests are on the agenda. Joe Blanco has requested the rezoning of a parcel located at 3760 W. 8th St. in Yuma. He wants the 21,525-square-foot parcel zoned low density residential rezoned to general commercial.
The property is currently used as an automobile sales business with an office, a caretaker’s residence and a storage building. The office building was converted from a residence to an office, and the caretaker’s residence and the storage building were all remodeled without obtaining permits, according to a staff report.
In addition, an automobile sales business is not a permitted use in the current zoning district. This rezoning would bring the property into compliance.
Eric Saltzer, agent for El Paraiso Ranch, has requested the rezoning of a 8.93-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum.
The parcel is located on the southwest corner of County 15½ Street and Avenue 4E in Yuma. The intent is to create three lots about three acres in size for residential development.
Adrian Vega, agent for Junior Construction, has requested the rezoning of a 16,117-square-foot parcel from Manufactured Home Subdivision-10,000 Square Feet Minimum to Manufactured Home Subdivision-6,000 Square Feet Minimum.
The parcel is located at 12744 E. 42nd Place in Yuma. The applicant intends to create two parcels for residential development.
Vega, on behalf of John Ott and Mary J. Trust 06-01-1979, has also requested the rezoning of an 8.60-acre portion of a 10-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Homestead-2 Acre Minimum.
The parcel is located at the southeast corner of County 12th Street (40th Street) and the alignment of Avenue 4¾E in Yuma. The intent is to create five parcels two acres in size for residential development.
The commission will also consider a request for a special use permit submitted by Bruce Schmidt, on behalf of Santa Fe Hacienda Construction, for an accessory dwelling unit at 12400 E. Blue Sky Lane in Yuma. The 30,199-square-foot parcel is zoned Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum.
Jeff Klem from Elliot Homes, agent for Sunset Tartesso AZ, has requested the review and approval of a tentative map for the proposed Las Barrancas No. 2 subdivision zoned Recreational Vehicle Subdivision. The property is located near the southeast corner of County 12th Street (40th Street) and Avenue 14½ E in Yuma.
Klem is also requesting two modifications from the subdivision regulations and the public works standards for the proposed subdivision.
The developer has asked not to incorporate street lights along 40th Street and that street intersections along Avenue 14½E vary from the requirement.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to tinyurl.com/yrnd4ehw.