After electing a chair and vice chair for 2021, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider five cases on Tuesday.
In the first case, Core Engineering Group, agent for LFLS Enterprises, has requested a special use permit for a caretaker’s residence on a 1-acre parcel zoned heavy industrial and located at 1389 S. Arizona Ave. in Yuma. The intent is to establish a recreational vehicle as a caretaker’s residence to provide security in conjunction with an automobile impound lot.
In another case, Patrick and Kathie Morgan have requested the rezoning of a 5-acre parcel located at 3742 W. County 17th St. in Somerton from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to divide the five acres into two parcels for residential development.
Another case is a request made by Kevin Dahl, agent for the Peterson Family Trust, to rezone a 2-acre parcel from Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum to Suburban Ranch-2 Acre Minimum The property is located in the vicinity of the northeast corner of County 13½ Street and Avenue 6¾ E in Yuma. The intent is to install a manufactured home.
In the fourth case, Ibrahim Osman, agent for Guillermo and Antonia Ramirez, has requested a change to the land use designation of a 4,247-square-foot parcel, located at 18860 S. Main St. in Gadsden, from medium density residential to business park.
The same applicants are also asking that the property be rezoned from Low Density Residential-6000 Square Feet Minimum to General Commercial with the intent to develop an automobile sales lot.
In addition, the commission will discuss possible text amendments to the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance that would regulate recreational marijuana establishments and related land uses that Proposition 207, passed by Arizona voters, has made legal under state law.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/y3d4pcud.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be conducted remotely to reduce the number of individuals in the meeting location.
The meeting can be viewed on the Yuma County Government Cable Channel 77 and the county’s Facebook page. Recordings of the meetings will be available on the county’s website after the meeting.
While Aldrich Hall will be open for public participation, the public may send written comments to ddsplanning@yumacountyaz.gov no later than 45 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Comments received will be read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.