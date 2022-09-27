The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a special use permit request for a marijuana dispensary on a 9.12-acre parcel zoned light industrial located at 1717 S. Pacific Ave. in Yuma.
Powerhouse Management wants to develop various restaurant facilities, a multi-tenant shopping center focused on health and wellness and a marijuana establishment. The property is currently inactive with no current commercial activity.
The applicant is the current owner and operator of existing dispensary Jamestown Center, located at 4340 E. 32nd St. in Yuma. The applicant wants to relocate Jamestown Center to the new property and rebrand the operations to BEST Dispensary Yuma by Jamestown Center.
The commission will also consider another special use permit requested by Griselda Aguayo to allow an accessory dwelling unit on a 10,707-square-foot parcel located at 908 S. Dora Ave. in Yuma and zoned Low Density Residential-6,000 Square Feet Minimum.
Hardknocks LLLP has requested a change to the land use designation of a 1.69-acre parcel, located on the southeast corner of Fortuna Road and County 12-3/4 Street alignment in Yuma, from suburban density residential to urban density residential.
Hardknocks is also requesting to rezone the parcel from general commercial to recreational vehicle subdivision with the intention of building a future residential subdivision.
Fair Acres Holding has requested the rezoning of a 10-parcel located on the southeast corner of County 15¾ Street and Sierra Sands Avenue in Yuma from Suburban Site Built-5 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to create five parcels of two acres in size for residential development.
David Alegria has requested the rezoning of a 10-acre parcel located at 17530 S. Avenue A½ in Somerton, from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to split the property into five parcels for residential development.
Yuma Vineyards Farm is requesting the rezoning of a 10-acre parcel, located at 3446 E. County 15th St. in Yuma, from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Suburban Site Built-2 Acre Minimum. The intent is to split the property into five parcels for residential development.
The commission will also be asked to review and approve a tentative map for the proposed Verona Estates subdivision located on the southwest corner of Avenue 3E and County 16th Street in Yuma and zoned as a recreational vehicle park.
In addition, the commission will consider a request to amend the Yuma County 2020 Comprehensive Plan, zoning ordinance and zoning map to adopt the Marine Corps Air Station-Yuma 2019 Air Installation Compatible Use Zone study.
The updated study takes into consideration significant changes from a 1977 study that further quantifies aircraft noise zones, identifies accident potential zones and develops a strategy to promote and encourage compatible development around the military installation and aircraft operations “to protect the health, safety, and welfare of civilians and military personnel.”
The commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma