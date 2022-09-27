The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will consider a special use permit request for a marijuana dispensary on a 9.12-acre parcel zoned light industrial located at 1717 S. Pacific Ave. in Yuma.

Powerhouse Management wants to develop various restaurant facilities, a multi-tenant shopping center focused on health and wellness and a marijuana establishment. The property is currently inactive with no current commercial activity.

