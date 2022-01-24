Aside from electing a chair and vice chair, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday will review and possibly adopt the Yuma County 2030 Comprehensive Plan. The intent is to readopt the 2012 plan with minor changes.
The 327-page draft plan is the official guide for the development of the unincorporated area of the county. Its primary purpose is to help the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors make decisions in performing their duties.
In a memo to commissioners, Senior Planner Juan Leal Rubio noted that the draft plan has undergone the 60-day public information and participation process. During the process, the county held an open house meeting at the Department of Development Services to inform residents of the draft plan.
The county also distributed the document to local, state and federal agencies for their review and comment.
The 60-day public information and participation process allowed staff to further review the document and obtain public comments, Leal Rubio said.
The comments received could result in changes and updates to the different elements in the plan and correcting errors and omissions in the draft document.
The supervisors on June 7 directed staff to keep the existing Comprehensive Plan adopted Feb. 22, 2012, and bring it back with minor changes for adoption.
Staff recommends approval of the proposed plan, which can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/2p99dktv.
To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/48u3jveb.