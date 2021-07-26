Yuma County Pest Abatement District staff have collected positive samples of West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis from several area mosquito pools, which is cause for concern, according to district manager Elene Stefanakos, as the low number of mosquitoes in each pool suggests the chance of infection from a single bite is very high.
Each year the district places mosquito traps in various parts of Yuma County, which typically attract 35 to 50 mosquitoes per pool. This year, the pools are only attracting between one and 10 mosquitoes, however, the positive samples are cropping up frequently.
“That means that the minimum infection rate is really high; that means that the odds of people being bit by one mosquito that is positive with either St. Louis encephalitis or West Nile virus is really high,” Stefanakos said. “We’ve been trapping all over the place in Yuma County and we’re just seeing a ton of positives.”
In addition to the mosquito pools, the district also houses sentinel chicken sites in various parts of the county, from which staff collect biweekly blood samples to be lab tested for West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis and western equine encephalitis. According to the results the district received on Thursday, 10 sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile, joining the nine West Nile-positive mosquito pools recently identified. Two mosquito pools were found to contain St. Louis encephalitis as well.
“We’re seeing positive after positive come through, not only with our trapping but with our sentinels,” Stefanakos said. “We want to make sure people are aware that the virus is circulating this year and it’s circulating all over Yuma County – north, west, east and it’s starting to come south now. Wherever you’re at, it’s important that you’re using the right tools to protect yourself. Our sampling is showing us that all it’s taking is just one bite.”
County officials note that a positive human case of West Nile or St. Louis encephalitis has yet to be reported.
To safeguard against mosquito-borne diseases, individuals are encouraged to use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil, particularly in riparian areas. If evenings or early mornings find you near a local waterfront, Stefanakos suggests wearing long-sleeved clothing to prevent insect bites – especially in the early mornings and late evenings, when riparian areas see maximum mosquito activity.
Mosquitoes become infected with West Nile virus as a result of feeding on infected birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Stefanakos suggested West Nile could be more prevalent in the bird population this year than last due to a lack of resistance, or due to spring hatchlings that haven’t had time to build immunity.
As mosquitoes breed in stagnant water sources, the Colorado River and other flowing water sources are not viable roosting sites; high grass, children’s water toys, wheelbarrows, tarps covering wood piles, grills and patio furniture are. Stefanakos recommends “tipping and tossing” anything containing a standing pool of water. Outdoor dog bowls should also be dumped, cleaned and refilled once a week to mitigate any egg laying and larvae emergence.
According to Stefanakos, 45 acres including the wetlands and other high-breeding areas were treated with an aerial granule application of larvicide – an insecticide targeted toward controlling mosquitos by killing the larvae before they grow into adults – on June 30 and again on Thursday. Depending on winds, the treatments recur every 20 days or so during the summer.