Yuma County is projecting a 50 percent loss in local sales tax revenue for the last four months of the fiscal year: March, April, May and June. The forecast says the county could be down $2,860,000 compared to what it made in local sales tax revenue the previous year.
Yuma County Chief Financial Officer Gil Villegas said that through the first eight months of the fiscal year, the county was collecting tax revenue 14 percent above what they were collecting through the same point last fiscal year. “We had a great beginning of the fiscal year,” he said. In local sales tax from July to February, Villegas said the county was trending upwards in terms of total revenue, trending toward a 14 percent increase from the previous year in local sales tax collection.
The numbers for the fiscal year are coming at a two-month delay because the state collects the sales tax and distributes it to them. The tax dollars the county receives in April were collected in February. As a result, the county won’t know how much money was lost in March, when the state stay-at-home order began, until May.
Villegas will be presenting a budget at the May 4 Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting, using a forecast based on comparable past trend information and experiences from other counties, among other things.
“We consider businesses, what they’ve experienced and their revenue. We look at our partners south of the border because they do have an influence, especially in retail. And we look at local and national economic trending factors,” he said. “This is going to be a very challenging year just in terms of forecasting. We have no solid data telling which direction the economy is going.”
Villegas said the county tends to work hard to keep a healthy level of reserves and the county will be drawing on those reserves to close the gap between revenue and spending. He expects the county to use as much as $6 to 7 million in reserves for the last three months of the fiscal year.
Yuma County’s total revenue has three main sources: property taxes, a share of state sales tax, and local sales tax. Additional sources include services the county provides.
Villegas said that the county will seek and request any available federal or state funds to continue fighting the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, funds for Yuma County are very limited and almost non-existing,” he said.
The forecast Villegas is using for the upcoming budget does not rely on financial assistance from either the federal or state government. The county is preparing to submit its first Reimbursement Request to a public assistance program in the Federal Emergency Management Agency through the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
The budget also only considers funds going to the general fund, which excludes federal and state assistance like grant money for the county health department’s PPE acquisition.