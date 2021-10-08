The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Yuma County has reached 57%, but officials are still urging residents to stay vigilant.
Chairman Tony Reyes walked into the Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday with a mask and noted that he still feels the need to take preventive measures against the coronavirus, even as the numbers trend downward once more.
“I just want to say I get this dual feeling, we’re almost out of it, but we’re not totally out of it,” he said. “People still need to be aware and react accordingly.”
Health experts recommend the use of masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated as ways to help prevent infections. Vaccines lessen the risk of severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths, according to health authorities.
While the daily positive cases in Yuma County are “relatively low,” families are still losing their loved ones to the virus, Reyes noted.
“The only unfortunate thing is, I think the numbers are low, but the deaths are high compared to what we had before,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking for the families.”
In her COVID-19 update, Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, shared the latest vaccination rates: 57% of the entire county population, 24% of those under the age of 20, 60% of those 20-34, 70% of those 35-44, 77% of those 45-54, 88% of those 55 to 64, and 73% of those 65 and older.
“We’ve made some progress, but unfortunately, we’re still dealing with cases,” Gomez said.
The under-20 category is expectedly low at 24% since it includes kids under 12, who are still not eligible for the vaccine. However, Gomez anticipates the rate for this age group to go up once the Food and Drug Administration meets later this month to discuss the vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds. The FDA will also discuss Moderna booster shots. The agency already approved Pfizer booster shots for people aged 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
For other age groups, Gomez noted that the vaccine continues to be a highly effective method to protect themselves from COVID-19. She encouraged those with questions to discuss them with their healthcare provider.
“We still continue to see cases,” Gomez said.
She reminded residents to “be mindful” if holding events. “Outdoor is better than indoors. Crowds are an issue. There’s a place (for masks) and there’s a time when you can go without a mask,” she said.
Officials also talked about the Health Department’s expanded personnel and services. The county recently accepted a $849,505 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the Health Department’s training and deployment of community health workers to fight COVID-19 by addressing existing health disparities.
The grant will fund the addition of a program coordinator, an administrative assistant and four health educators, all full-time positions. Reyes asked where Gomez would put the new staff members. Gomez admitted to struggling with space speeds as the department expands services and increases personnel.
With three people to every office, the department has reached capacity at the building housing the department.
“Every available inch of space has been taken over. Conference or meeting areas have been converted to office space,” she said, adding that space has been rented to store protective personal equipment and testing and other supplies.
“We need to talk about expansion,” Reyes said to the other supervisors. “We need to start making some decisions.”
Noting the Health Department’s expanded personnel numbers and grant funding for tackling COVID-19, Reyes said he believes this will be the new normal.
“I don’t want to sound alarming. I don’t think we’re done. Even if we say this pandemic is on the way out, there’s always the need to be ready for the next one,” Reyes said.
“To me, the Health Department of two years ago, three years ago, is different than the one we have now. We need to be a lot more reactive, we need to be a lot more proactive in some of the things we do,” Reyes added.