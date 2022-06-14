County recorder to transition out of elected role

After nearly 14 years as the Yuma County Recorder, Robyn Stallworth Pouquette is pursuing a new opportunity within the county organization and will be resigning from her elected post effective July 18.
Pouquette will be working on risk management for the county under Human Resources. “I am accepting a position within Human Resources to work with all of the county departments,” she told the Yuma Sun. “I am very excited about my new adventure. It is a professional opportunity for me that may not present itself again in the near future, and although change is hard, I truly think the new challenge is going to be a fantastic fit for me. Bittersweet but looking forward to it!”
Pouquette was first elected as county recorder in 2008 and since that time has made advancements to voter registration and election administration in the county, including integrating the two offices under her leadership in 2018.
“She has been a tireless advocate for Yuma County voters, election security and integrity, and process improvements,” a county press release noted.
Stallworth Pouquette has served multiple terms as president of the Arizona Recorder’s Association and served on the Executive Committee of the Arizona Association of Counties from 2015 – 2020, most recently as past-president.
She is a graduate of the County Leadership Institute through the National Association of Counties and is a 2020 Flinn-Brown Fellow.
“It has been a true honor to work in public service for more than 25 years, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue making a positive contribution in county government,” Pouquette said.
“I value the years that the community has entrusted this duty to me and am extremely grateful to each staff member and for the support of the Board of Supervisors as well as my colleagues across the State of Arizona and nationwide,” she added.
The county will later release details about the process to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Pouquette’s current term through Dec. 31, 2024.