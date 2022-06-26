The Yuma County Board of Supervisors finalized and adopted the 2022/23 budget this week, lowering the overall tax rate to help ease the burden on local taxpayers. The budget takes effect Friday, the start of the fiscal year.
“It’s a difficult time for many people right now,” Chairman Tony Reyes said. “This budget is conservative, responsible and ensures all county services continue to be provided while neutralizing the impact on taxpayers.”
By reducing the Library District’s tax rate by .0322 and the Flood District’s rate by .0808 the Board of Supervisors lowered the overall property tax rate by .1130, from 3.6638 to 3.5508. The General Fund tax rate remains the same at 2.5082.
“With inflation affecting many families, we wanted to do what we could to make sure the county didn’t add to their burden,” Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines said.
The $503 million budget is 9.2% more than last year, with the largest revenue sources including property taxes and state-shared sales taxes, which reflect a large increase due to strong retail sales.
The general fund, which is used to cover many county expenses and operations, contains a 5% recession contingency. Along with emergency and other contingency funds, the fund balance is nearly $33 million.
The original staff recommendation called for a flat combined tax rate of $3.6638, which includes the general fund and the Library, Library Debt Service and Flood Control districts.
However, the general fund levy, or the amount of taxes collected by the county, would have increased by almost $2 million even with the same rate of $2.5082 due to increased home values.
SPEAKERS CALL FOR TAX REDUCTIONS
Two speakers spoke during the public hearing, both objecting to any tax increases. Foothills resident Coral Brocka, a senior living on Social Security, said a tax increase could put her and other elderly people out of their homes.
Ken Rosevear said that any tax increase would impact not only homeowners but also commercial businesses. With interest rates going up, mortgages could double for those without fixed-interest rates and businesses could fail, he added.
Reyes explained that the tax levy, which refers to the total amount that the county collects in property taxes, usually goes up every year, even if the tax rate stays the same, because home values go up.
“We’re not increasing your tax rate. The fact is, what is increasing is the value of your home, and we don’t determine that,” Reyes said.
He called it a matter of blaming the messenger, in this case, the county, which is the entity responsible for collecting taxes for all taxing districts, such as schools and other special taxing districts, even if they have no control over those tax rates.
“We have no control whatsoever of what they charge you,” Reyes said.
Nevertheless, the supervisors voiced a desire to reduce the tax burden on property owners. “It’s more and more clear, if we don’t go into a recession, this inflation is going to be a real killer for a lot of people,” Reyes said.
“Anything we can do now to mitigate the pain over the next couple years is well worth it,” Lines noted.
The supervisors and staff then spent time figuring out how to erase any increases by either reducing the levy or tax rate. Supervisor Martin Porchas suggested reducing the Flood District tax rate and supplementing lost funds with the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act monies.
The other supervisors agreed. “Nobody had any idea what was going to happen this last six to eight months, nobody saw it coming, so anything we can do to cut this tax rate. I hate taking from Flood Control, but we have the money to subsidize it this year, maybe next year. And hopefully maybe things will turn around in the next year or two,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi pointed out that the state Legislature is looking into giving back $1 billion to local jurisdictions. She suggested that the county use these funds to offset any reduction to Flood Control funds.
The supervisors unanimously approved the budget and the tax reduction.
However, Reyes urged caution, pointing out ARPA funds are one-time monies and reducing the tax rate will have a negative impact over time because once reduced, it will be hard for future boards to increase them.
“It’s political suicide,” Reyes said.
Porchas also noted that the county’s reduction will only save some homeowners $35 or so in their tax bill, but they will see increases of $500 or more on their taxes due to tax hikes, “not by us,” but from schools and other taxing districts.
“Be aware of that. That’s where people are confused,” Porchas said, adding that the county has not raised the tax rate in the last seven years.
He also noted that the county is growing, requiring a new high school in Somerton and soon another in San Luis and taxpayers will have to approve these projects that could translate to tax increases.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey said that the budget is the culmination of months of work by staff and elected officials. “The county’s Budget Review Team engaged long-term financial planning methodologies to ensure the county is prepared to enter uncertain economic times from a position of strength and stability,” he noted.