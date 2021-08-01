MARTINEZ LAKE RD / RED CLOUD MINE RD
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of August 2nd, the contractor will continue work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County completed installation of safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements included installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
New street lights are scheduled to be installed by August 20th.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS.
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Bingham Avenue Improvements: Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue and 14th Street closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor currently commenced storm drain installation at Co. 16-1/2 St and will continue north to Yucca Street along alley up to Palo Verde Gardens retention basin. No road closures are expected during this phase.
Union Avenue Improvements: Utilities have commenced relocations at several locations. Short term traffic control setups to be in place during utility relocation. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control signage.
COYOTE WASH CHANNELIZATION PROJECT (WELLTON,AZ)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of July 23th, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel and continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave, San Jose Ave and Arizona Avenue at the wash crossing. Detour route in place thru Old US 80.
UTILITY WORK.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. Contractor is going to be working on North side of 52nd Street and North side of 51st Street. No road closures expected during this period.
Southwest Gas will be replacing 1764’ of 4” with 2136’ of 4” gas lines and services in the area of 40th Street, between Fortuna Road and Ave 12E.Contractor to commence work on South side of 40th Street, starting from Fortuna Road then continue to the East. No road closures are expected.
Yuma County Water Users(YCWUA) will be replacing bridge at Co. 11th Street, between Somerton Ave. and Ave G. Road is closed until August 6th. Drivers are encourage to use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/2/21 to 8/6/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave H to Ave G
Co 21st St to Co 19th St
Route 2: Ave 1E to Ave 2E
Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3: Ave 24E to Ave 27E
Hwy 80 to Co 10th St
Route 4: Ave 47E to Ave 52E
Co 3rd St to Palomas Rd
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
8/2/21-8/6/21 – Sidewalk repair on Mountain View Estates and Yuma East
8/4/21 – Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to Co 8th St
7/12/21-8/3/21 - T.C. Closure Yuma County Water Users at Co11th St & Ave F¼
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 8/9/21 to 8/13/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Ave G to Ave F
Co 20th St to Co 19th St
Route 2: Ave B to Ave A
Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3: Ave 22E to Ave 24E
Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
Route 4: No Route Maintenance
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
8/10/21-8/12/21 – Overlay on Martinez Lake Rd
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/2/21 to 8/6/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 9th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co10th from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Co 11th St from Somerton Ave to Ave D
Somerton Ave from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
Ave D from Co 9th St to Co 12th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: 40th St from Foothills Blvd to Ironwood Dr
44th St from Fortuna Rd to Ironwood Dr
Foothills Blvd from 40th St to 44th St
Ironwood Dr from 40th St to 44th St
El Camino Del Diablo from 40th St to 44th St
Dorothy Dr from 40th St to 44th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 40E from Co 4th St to Co 5th St
Ave 43E from Co 3rd St to Co 5th St
Co 4th St from Ave 40E to Ave 43E
Co 3rd St from Ave 41E to Ave 43E
Co 3rd St from Ave 41½E to Ave 43E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Foothill Blvd & 48th S
Foothill Blvd & 44th St
Foothill Blvd & 40th St
Foothill Blvd & 38th St
Fortuna Rd & 28th St
Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
Fortuna Rd & 40th St
Fortuna Rd @ Railroad Crossing
S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
S Frontage Rd & Fry’s
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 8/9/21 to 8/13/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1: Co 10th St from Ave G to Ave F
Ave G from Co 11th St to Co 10th St
Co 9th from Ave F to Ave D
Ave F from Co 9th St to Co 11th St
Intersection of Ave E from Co 9th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2: Fortuna Dr from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Suzanne de Fortuna Rd from Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Ave 14E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
Ave 14½E from S Frontage Rd to Fortuna Dr
28th St from west end of Ave 14E to Ave 14½E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3: Ave 45E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
Ave 47E from Co 2nd St to Co 5th St
Co 4th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Co 2nd St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Co 5th St from Ave 44E to Ave 47E
Ave 42E from Hwy 80 to Co 7th St
Co 8th St from Ave 42E to Ave 43E
Ave 43E from Co 8th St to Co 6½ St
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE: Co 14th St & Ave 5E
Co 14th St & Ave 4E
Ave 3E & 15th St
Co 14th St & Ave A
Co 14th St & Hwy 95
Co 14th & Ave C
Co 14th St & Ave D
Co 11th St & Ave D
Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
Co 15th St & Hwy 95