Martinez Lake Rd / Red Cloud Mine Road
Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by beginning of July 2021.
Week of June 21, the contractor continues work on Martinez Lake Rd. Rip Rap continues to be placed as part of the end treatment for the pipe culverts. Contractor continues placing Guardrail on Martinez Lake Rd. Contractor continuing to install cattle guards on Red Cloud Mine Rd. In addition the contractor is planning Fog Sealing for Martinez Lake Rd and most of Red Cloud Mine up to the cattle guard work.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County is conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced solar warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
The week of June 21, the contractor will complete final striping along Somerton Avenue & Co. 11th St. No road closures are scheduled during this operation.
South Somerton Drainage Improvements
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the City of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Contractor currently working on installation of new storm drain system along Bingham Avenue. Bingham Avenue closed to thru traffic. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs or alternative routes.
Coyote Wash Channelization Project (Wellton)
Yuma County Flood Control District will be improving the Coyote wash channel in Wellton to better define floodplain zone along the wash. As part of the work contractor will construct three box culverts at Arizona Avenue, San Jose Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
Contractor commenced work on Wednesday May 19th. The week of June 21, the contractor will continue excavating wash channel and continue construction of new culverts along Coyote wash. Traffic control has been set up with hard closures on Oakland Ave and San Jose Ave. at the wash crossing. Detour routes has been setup to Arizona Ave.
Utility work
Southwest Gas will be replacing 4,000 feet of 4” and 12,000 feet of 2” gas lines and services in the area of El Camino del Diablo to Driftwood Dr. and from 51st Street to 52nd Street. For the first phase of work contractor is going to be working on East side of El Camino Del Diablo and also on North side of 52nd Street. No road closures expected during this period.
Southwest Gas is replacing gas line on Fortuna Rd and 30th St. with a road closure at 30th St. Detour has been set up to access business at N. Frontage Rd. and loop around to Commercial Center Loop. Southwest Gas should be completed with their work by the end of next week and pavement replacement will follow on the June 30th.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 6/21/21 to 6/25/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave F to Ave D
• Co 10th St to Co 8th St
Route 2:
• 40th St & Foothills Blvd
• Route 3: Ave 22E to Ave 26E
• Hwy 80 to Co 9th St
• Route 4: Ave 55E from Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
• N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 6/28/21 to 7/2/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave E to Ave B
• Co 9th St to Riverside Dr
Route 2:
• S Frontage Rd & Shadow Ave
Route 3:
• Ave 16E to Ave 22E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
No Route Maintenance
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 6/21/21 to 6/25/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave 5E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Co 8½ St from Ave 4½E to Ave 5E
• Ave 4E from Co 10th St to Canal Rd
• Hwy 95 from Ave 4E to Araby Rd.
• Co 10th St from west of Ave 4E to Ave 5E
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2
• S Frontage Rd from Ironwood Dr to Ave 15E
• Ave 5E from S Frontage Rd to 48th St
• Las Barrancas Subdivision
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St Ave 16E
• Ave 16E to South of Co 4th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering east & west of Co 5th St
• Co 6th St from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 20E from Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St
• Co 9th St and Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 6/28/21 to 7/2/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 from San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
• Co 19th St to Ave G
• Ave G to Co 20th St
• Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St to Ave 20E