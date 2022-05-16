by yuma county
Week of May 16
PAVEMENT REPLACEMENT
Avenue B; 24th Street To 32nd Street: Yuma County will be milling 3 inches of the existing asphaltic concrete surface and replacing it with a new pavement surface. In addition, sidewalk ramps and miscellaneous concrete work will be conducted and reinstated to meet current standards.
The week of May 16, the contractor will be removing sidewalk ramps, sidewalk and miscellaneous items. No road closures are expected the week of May 16, but lane closures will be in place to conduct all concrete work. Delays should be expected, drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control devices and use alternative routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS
Yuma County Flood Control District is conducting drainage improvements at several locations in Somerton in two phases. Phase 1: Construction of the Bingham Avenue storm drain and the Rollow Estates storm drain system. Phase 2: Construction of the Union Avenue storm drain system. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” through 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c) Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e) Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
• Bingham Avenue Improvements: Installation of new storm drain system and pavement replacement is completed. Contractor working on remaining outlet structures and miscellaneous items. No closures expected the week of May 16.
• Rollow Estates Improvements: Contractor to continue construction of new storm drain pump station at Garvin Street and Garvin Court. Work expected to be completed by May 31.
• Union Avenue Improvements: Contractor completed new pavement on May 10. For the remainder of the work, the contractor will be completing miscellaneous concrete work to include, sidewalk ramps, raising utilities to grade and miscellaneous items. no road closures expected the week of May 16.
• Martinez Lake Road/Red Cloud Mine Road: Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access. Construction work on Martinez Lake Road to be completed by the end of June. Construction work on Red Cloud Mine Road to be completed by the end of June.
The week of May 16, the contractor will continue earthwork and culvert installation on the realignment portion of Red Cloud Mine Road.
• Co. 12th St (40th St) – Fortuna Road to Ave 12E – Reconstruction Project: Yuma County will improve Co. 12th St. from Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E to a five-lane road with bike lanes. work includes new 7’ wide sidewalk, driveways, street lights, new storm drain system and miscellaneous items.
• 40th St.-Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive: Contractor to continue grading roadway on south side of 40th Street from Fortuna Road to Scottsdale Drive. In addition, contractor to install catch basins, new curb and driveways along south side of roadway.
• 40th St-Scottsdale Drive to Avenue 12E: Underground contractor to continue storm drain installation through May. Grading crews will be excavating the roadway and grading as storm drain is being completed.
• 40th Street Road Closure: 40th Street will be closed to through traffic starting April 13 through June. Detour will be placed at Scottsdale Drive – Avenue 12E through South Frontage Road. Access to residents and business west of Scottsdale Drive to be maintained at all times.
• Smucker Park Detention Basin: Yuma County Flood Control District will be constructing a detention basin west of the existing Ray Smucker Park. Work will include building an embankment with embankment central filler, soil nail wall shoring, sheet pile cofferdam, flood gate, flood wall, reno mattress, rip rap, catch basins, basin emergency overflow spillway. Also improve the storm drain system, to include two large, highly specialized concrete box culverts, outlet structures. In addition, a pathway will be constructed on top of the embankment with ramps leading down into the basin area, a new asphalt access road, a new pump station will be installed and a chain link fence.
Contractor was issued a Limited Notice To Proceed to develop a work plan for the construction of the embankment. Once the work plan is approved, the contractor will be given a notice to mobilize at site. Work is expected to commence by September.
UTILITY WORK
Southwest Gas will be replacing 7,000 feet of 2” gas line and services in the area of Foothills Boulevard to Dorothy drive and from 45th Drive to 47th Street. The contractor will be working on installing a new gas main line and services on 46th Drive and on 47th Street. Also will be restoring pavement along Dorothy Drive and 46th Drive.
• North Frontage from Avenue 10E to Fortuna Road utility relocations: APS to continue relocation of overhead power lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road. Spectrum will also be relocating their overhead lines and coordinating efforts with APS. Work is expected to last through May.
Far West Water is expected to begin relocation and upgrade of water lines along North Frontage Road between Avenue 10E and Fortuna Road starting on April 25. Work is expected to last through May.
Century link is expected to begin relocation of facilities may and continue through July.
note: no road closures expected along north frontage road, but lane closures and flagger operation may occur. Drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic control.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (MAY 16-23)
Gravel Road Maintenance:
• Route 1: Ave D to Ave B & Co. 15th St. to Co. 12th St.
• Route 2: Ave 5E to Ave 12E & Hwy 95 to Co. 6th St.
• Route 3: Ave 16E to Ave 21E & Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd St. .
• Route 4: Ave 40E to Ave 43E To Co. 5th St. to Co. 3rd St.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (May 23-27)
Gravel Road Maintenance:
• Route 1: Ave E to Ave D & Co. 9th St. to Levee Rd. .
• Route 2: North Foothills Area (Ave 14E & N. Frontage Rd.)
• Route 3: Ave 21E to Ave 24E & Hwy 80 to Co. 8th St.
• Route 4: Ave 43E to Ave 45E to Co. 5th St. to Co. 4th St.
CRACK SEAL:
• Yuma East #1 and #2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULE (May 16-23)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co. 14th St. from Ave D to Ave 1E
• Co. 15th St. from Ave B ½ to Ave 1E
• 4th Ave Ext. from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Ave 1E from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
• Hwy 95 from Co. 14th St. to Co. 15th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 15E from S. Frontage Rd. to Co. 14th St
• Ave 14E from 48th St to Co. 14th St.
• 48th St. from Chase Way to Ave 15E
• Onammi Ave from 48th St. to Co. 14th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 36E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Ave 38E from Hwy 80 to Co. 7th St.
• Co. 7th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Ave 36E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 4th St.
• Co. 8th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Co. 9th St. from Ave 36 E to Ave 38E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 38E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 8th St. & Ave C
• Co. 5th St. & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Engler Ave & Hwy 95
• 32nd St. & Ave 3E
• Cocopah & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Ave G
• Co. 18th St. & Somerton Ave
• Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Ave B & 28th St.
•Ave B & Co. 19th St.
•Ave A & Co. 15th St.
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (May 23-27)
Route 1:
• Co. 13th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave H
• Co. 12th St. from Ave F to Ave G
• Ave F from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave G from Co. 11th St. to Co. 13th St.
• Ave H from Co. 12th St. to Co. 13th St.
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• 24th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• 28th St. from Fortuna Rd. to Camino Del Sol
• S. Frontage Rd. from Fortuna Rd to 15E to Via Salida
• Ave 11 ½ E from 24th St. to 28th St.
•Alameda Ave from 24th St. to 28th St.
• Hensleys Blvd from S. Frontage Rd. to Via Canada
• Via Salida From S. Frontage Rd to Calle De Cid
Route 3:
• Ave 39E from Co. 6th St. to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Ave 40E from Hwy 80 to Co. 3rd ¼ St.
• Co. 6th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 5th St. from Ave 38 E to Ave 40E
• Co. 4th St. from Ave 38E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co. 22nd St. & Ave F
• Main St. & Cesar Chavez
• Main St. & Urtuzua Dr.
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr.
• W. Brooks & Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St.
• Co. 21st St. & Main St.
• Main St. & Piceno Dr.