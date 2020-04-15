8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
What’s new...
As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section (approx.4,600 lineal feet) consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb and gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20, 2019. Work expected to be completed by March 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to conduct work on north side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights, roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveways and miscellaneous items.
Weekly schedule: 04/13/20 to 04/17/20: Contractor will be working on raising remaining utilities to grade, concrete median at canal, sidewalk ramp replacement. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete remaining work.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
Somerton Ave. & Co. 14th Street Traffic Signal
What’s new...
Yuma County will be removing the existing flashers at Co. 14th Street and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Somerton Avenue & Co. 14th Street, the work will also include a new conduit run from Co. 13-1/2 St., new vertical curb and gutter, new pavement, striping, signage, street lighting and miscellaneous work.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize on Oct. 14, 2019. Work expected to be completed by May 2020.
Upcoming two week schedule:
04/13/20 to 04/17/20: Contractor installed traffic signal poles, mast arms, luminaires, signal heads, cabinets and curb and gutter. Contractor expected to complete pavement replacement around curb radius.
APS expected to provide electrical service by April 17, 2020. Traffic signal will be made operational once electrical service has been provided.
Road closures: Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new...
Contractor expected to start construction activities on March 30, 2020. Possible traffic delays starting April 6, 2020.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural/Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date April 2021
• Bid award January 30, 2020
• Project contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Martinez Lake Road/ Red Cloud Mine Road:
Weekday lane closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road with flaggers and pilot car operations starting April 1, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect 15 to 20 minute delay.
Utility company permit work:
• No road closures scheduled for utility companies between 4/13/20 thru 4/17/20.
Century Link:
• 4/13/20 thru 4/17/20. Avenue B, from Co. 16th Street to Co. 18th Street. Century Link will be working on shoulders installing new overhead cable on APS poles along east side of roadway.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (04/13/20-04/17/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 19th St & West of Ave G to Ave I
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Ave 29E to Ave 40E
SLURRY SEAL:
• Co 14th St between Ave 5E to Ave 6E
• Co 14th St from Somerton Ave to Ave G
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (04/20/20-04/24/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 11th St & West of Somerton Ave to Ave H
• Route 2: South of Hwy 95, Ave 5E to Ave 12E
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Ave 25E to Ave 30E
• Route 4: North of Hwy 80 and East of Ave 30E to Ave 40E
SLURRY SEAL:
• Co 14th St between Ave 5E to Ave 6E
• Co 14th St from Somerton Ave to Ave G
Sign Shop & Signal Maintenance work scheduled (4/13/20-4/17/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 2: Paint Contractors Sunline
Sign Shop & Signal Maintenance work scheduled (04/20/20-04/24/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 3: Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 95 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave 64E, Palomas Rd, Hyder Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave B & 5th St
• Somerton Ave & Co 18th St
• Commons & S Frontage
• Foothills & 44th St
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th
• Fortuna Rd & 35th
• Ave 3E & 32nd St