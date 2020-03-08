8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section (approx.4,600 lineal feet) consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb & gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20,2019. Work Expected to be completed by March 2020. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to conduct work on North side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights , roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb & gutter, sidewalk , driveways and miscellaneous items.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/09/20 to 03/10/20: 8th St (North Side) Avenue C to Avenue D. Contractor will complete striping along north side of roadway. Traffic has been channelized to the south side of the road and all side streets are open for vehicular traffic.
03/11/20 to 03/13/20: Contractor will be working on new sidewalk and driveway transitions along south side of road, a lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road Closures:
03/11/20: Road will be opened to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete new sidewalks and driveways.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
Somerton Ave. & Co. 14th Street Traffic Signal
Yuma County will be removing the existing flashers at Co. 14th Street and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Somerton Avenue & Co. 14th Street, the work will also include a new conduit run from Co. 13-1/2 St, new vertical curb & gutter, new pavement, striping, signage, street lighting and miscellaneous work.
Master Schedule:
Contractor expected to mobilize on October 14, 2019. Work Expected to be completed by May 2020.
UPCOMING TWO WEEK SCHEDULE:
January/2020 thru April/2020: Contractor ordered all material and equipment for the installation of the new traffic signal. Due to manufacturing delays, materials are scheduled to be delivered by April 24,2020.
Road Closures:
Road to remain open to thru traffic.
FALL 2019 Chip Seal Program (Yuma & Mohawk District)
As part of the ongoing maintenance program, Yuma County will be conducting a chip seal over approximately 26 Miles of roadway through Yuma and the Mohawk District (East of Foothills), the work will include new chip seal, fog Seal and striping the roadways. The locations are listed below:
YUMA DISTRICT: Co. 19th St (Somerton avenue to Hwy 95), Avenue I (Co. 19th St to Hwy 95), Avenue 3E (Co18-1/2St to Co. 19th St), Co. 13th St (Somerton avenue to Avenue G), Co. 11th St ( Somerton Avenue to Avenue D), Avenue E ( 8th St to Co. 9th St), Avenue D ( Co. 9th St to Frances St), Co. 6th St ( Ave 7E to Avenue 9E), Avenue 6E (Co. 14th St to Co 13-1/2St), Fortuna Rd (Hwy 95 to Co. 10th St), N. Frontage Rd (Avenue 14-1/2E to Avenue 15-1/2E).
MOHAWK DISTRICT: Old US 80 (Ave 20E to Ave 23E), Old US 80 (Ave 26E to Ave 28E), Old US 80 (Ave 36E to Ave 40E), Co. 8th St ( Ave 34E to Mohawk Valley Rd).
Master Schedule:
Contractor expected mobilize on October 21, 2019. Work Expected to be completed by March 6, 2020.
UPCOMING TWO WEEK SCHEDULE:
03/09/20 thru 03/13/20:
Yuma District: Contractor completed repair work at all locations listed in the Yuma District. However, some areas will require striping to be reinstated. No road closures expected to occur during this portion of the work.
Mohawk District: Contractor complete repair work at all locations listed in the Mohawk District. However, some areas will require striping to be reinstated. No road closures expected to occur during this portion of the work.
AVENUE D-28TH ST TO 24TH ST CATCH BASIN PROJECT
Yuma County will be constructing four new catch basins along Avenue D, between 28th St and 24th St to remediate storm water ponding issues on this segment of the road.
Master Schedule:
The project was allocated 30 calendar days from beginning to end. Contractor mobilized on Monday January 20th and completed installation of the new pipeline across the roadway and new catch basins. Grading around catch basins still remains to be completed.
Road Closures:
No road closures are planned for this segment. Contractor to lower elevation of catch basin on east side of road by 3/13/20.
Yuma County water User Association completed outlet headwall and regrading earth berm along canal.
Utility Company permit work:
Avenue B, between Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St. Contractor will be closing Avenue B from 03/16/20 thru 03/20/20.Detour will be set thru Avenue B-1/2. Road will be open to traffic daily at the end of the day.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (3/9/20-3/13/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 9th St & West of Somerton Ave to Ave H
• Route 2: South of Hwy 95 & Ave 5E to Ave 12E
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 16E to Avenue 25E
• Route 4: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 30E to Avenue 40E
CRACK SEAL:
• Yuma East #1
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (3/16/20-3/20/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 11th St & West of Somerton Ave to Ave H
• Route 2: South of Hwy 95 & West of Somerton Ave to Ave I
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 25E to Avenue 30E
• Route 4: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 40E to Avenue 52E
CRACK SEAL:
• Yuma Meadows # 1, 2, 3, 4
• Yuma East #1
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (3/9/20-3/13/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to E 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave 3E to Ave 7E from Co 18th St to Ave 4E
• Route 2: Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
• Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11½E to Camino Del Sol
• S Ave 11½E to Camino Del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
• Route 3: Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave D & Co 14th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Foothills & 40th St
• 8th Ave & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Somerton Ave & Co 18th St
• Somerton Ave & Co 14th St
• Ave A & Co 14th St
• Foothills & 44th
• Ave 11E & Railroad crossing
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
Ave 3E & 32nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (3/16/20-3/20/20)
• Route 1: Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• S Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Route 2: Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
• Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11½E to Camino Del Sol
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E