8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section (approx.4,600 lineal feet) consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb & gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: 06/08/2020 to 06/12/2020: Contractor will be working on completing punchlist items. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road Closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete remaining work.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New: Contractor startedconstruction activities on March 30, 2020. Traffic delays possible.
General Description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date April 2021
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule: Martinez Lake Rd/ Red Cloud Mine Rd: Weekday Lane Closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Rd with Flaggers and Pilot Car operations Started April 1, 2020 between 6 AM and 5 PM. Expect 15-20 minute Delay.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: Century Link:
06/08/2020 to 06/12/2020: Century Link will be relocating their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon and remove all existing wood poles along west side of road. Century Links expects to complete all relocations by July/2020.
City of Somerton:
City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with one lanes of travel in each direction.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work on south side of intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE: APS & Century Link: 06/08/2020 to 06/12/2020: APS & Century Link will be relocating existing poles and pedestals at southwest and northwest corner of intersection. Once relocations are completed, contractor will commence with new roadway improvements.
Road Closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Utility Work: 06/15/2020 thru 07/10/2020: Avenue C, between Highway 95 & Co. 16th St. USBR will be closing Avenue C in order to install new facilities. Detour will be thru Co. 15th St & Avenue B.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/08/20-06/12/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Co 11th St to Co 14th St between Ave H to Ave D½
• Co 17th St to Co 20th St between Ave J to Ave F and Cesar Chavez Ave
• Route 3: Ave 32E to Ave 35E between Co 7th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 35E to Ave 38E between Co 6th St to Wellton Kofa Rd
• Route 4: Ave 40E to Ave 45E between Hwy 80 to Co 5th St
• Ave 39E to Ave 47E between Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
WORK ZONE:
Guardrail Repair on Ave 5E & Co 13½ St
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED (06/15/20-06/19/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: West Co 9th St to West Co 11th St between Ave G to Ave E
• West Co 11th St to West Co 14th St between Ave H to Ave E
• Route 3: South Ave 20E to South Ave 22E between Co 8th St to Co 10th St
• South Ave 22E to South Ave 26E between Co 10th St and Co 11th St
WORK ZONE:
Overlay on Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 48E
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 3: Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 95 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave
• Ave 64E
• Paloma Rd
• Hyder Rd
• Route 1: Hwy 95 to Ave B from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Co 15th St to Co 1St. St from Ave H to Ave B
• Ave B to Ave 5E from Co 21st St to Co 12th St
• Co 14th St from Pacific Ave to Araby Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Archibald & Urtuzuastegui
• Main & Uruzuastegui
• Ave 4E & Co 4th
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah
WORK ZONE:
Guardrail repair – Ave 5E & Co 13½ St