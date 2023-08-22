Yuma County sustained some damage due to Hurricane Hilary, which lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way inland from the Pacific Ocean.
County Administrator Ian McGaughey gave the Board of Supervisors a report on the damages to county roads and facilities during a Monday morning meeting.
County 14th Street, between Avenue C and Highway 95, closed due to power lines down.
Highway 95, between Avenues 3E and 5E, also closed due to power lines down.
Also closed, due to a high amount of sand on the roadway, was 40th Street between 10E and Payson Drive.
Two roads closed in East County: Union Pacific crossings at Avenue 31E and Avenue 36E sustained wind damage to crossing gates. They will be closed until further notice.
Fortuna Road at Highway 95 also closed until further notice due to Union Pacific working on a malfunctioning signal.
County officials asked that motorists avoid these areas and seek alternate routes for the time being.
Several county buildings and facilities had power outages. Emergency generators at the Public Works and Health departments functioned for the most part. The Public Works generator failed initially but got sparked to life around 5 p.m.
County court facilities had trees fall, with two at the Juvenile Justice Center in Yuma and one at the San Luis Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 building.
“They fortunately fell in open areas so they aren’t blocking any roads or parking lots, and there are no building damages,” McGaughey said.
Water did enter the front door of the Treasurer/Assessor Building on 4th Avenue despite sandbags. The front entry was cleared of debris, and custodial staff will clean the carpets this week.
The Information Technology Services trailer lost some roof shingles, and facilities staff assessed the roof later in the day for repairs.
Skirting around the Emergency Management’s trailer blew off but was recovered, and it will be reinstalled this week.
The Valley Vista apartments in Somerton, part of the Yuma County Housing Department, sustained some roof damage at nine units.
McGaughey offered a “sincere heartfelt thank you” to all of the county crews and personnel who worked throughout the weekend and “continue to work to put things back in order. So thank you for your service.”