The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will discuss and possibly take action today on a draft Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan.
A task force consisting of county staff members, municipal representatives, Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Yuma County Water Users Association, a community volunteer and members of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition developed the five-year planning tool. It provides guidelines, values, goals and projects to build a system of facilities to make bicycling safer and more convenient and encourage bicycling as a transportation alternative.
The supervisors will also hold a public hearing to receive comments on proposed revisions to the Yuma County Public Health Services District Fee Schedule and adopt a resolution which includes three new nursing services. The proposed fee schedule adds a sports physical exam fee, a STD visit plus Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and 2 test fee, and a STD visit plus Herpes Simplex Virus 2 IgG test fee.
None of the fees currently being charged would be increased or changed.
The supervisors will also consider a memorandum of understanding with the Greater Yuma Port Authority for the Magrino Industrial Development Project and setting an annual percentage rate for the repayment of the advanced funds. Yuma County is using portions of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help GYPA pay for water and sanitary sewer improvements.
The county will also assist GYPA by providing a loan from the county’s general fund to cover costs for the subdivision improvements that are not covered by ARPA funds. GYPA will pay back the county’s loan with lot sales from Unit No. 4 and those lots from Unit No. 3 that have currently not been sold.
The supervisor’s Planning and Zoning agenda includes several rezoning cases and public hearings, including a request to change the land use designation of property on the northwest corner of Highway 95 and the alignment of Avenue 11E from agricultural/rural residential to regional commercial, as well as rezone the property from Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum to General Commercial.
The intent of 11E LLC is to accommodate the first phase of a storage facility. The Planning Commission voted 4-4 to deny recommendation, with agreement from staff because the intent of the Comprehensive Plan is to keep the area agricultural.
The supervisors will also mull a request for a special use permit for an animal crematorium on a parcel located on the south side of Highway 80 and Avenue 24¼ E alignment in Wellton.
Up for consideration are the following consent calendar items:
– A $3.4 million construction contract for the County 12th Street: Fortuna Road to Avenue 12E Reconstruction Project to Cemex Construction Materials South.
– Cancelation of the Nov. 2 Special All-Mail Election for the Martinez Lake Fire District governing board and the appointment of Charles Bush, Teresa Harrington and Amberley Morales to the board.
– Distribution of $10,416 in community funding from the Quechan Indian Tribe Fort Yuma to Campesinos Sin Fronteras and Catholic Community Services Safe House in equal amounts of $5,208.
The supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St. The meeting will also air live on Facebook.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/csdybrnr.