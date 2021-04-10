Local high school students will soon be casting votes for the student council members to represent their campuses in the upcoming academic year – and, through a partnership with the Yuma County Election Services Office, they’ll be doing so in a true “vote center” setting.
According to the county, the process will mimic an official local, state or federal election. To satisfy voter identification requirements, students will present their student identification cards to Election Services personnel who will facilitate the initial check-in process using electronic voting poll pads, providing the correct ballot style for each grade level. Students will cast their votes via electronic ballot-marking devices, tabulating their completed ballots with the Vote Center tabulators.
“Casting a ballot can feel overwhelming if someone is not familiar with the process,” said Yuma County Recorder Robyn Stallworth Pouquette. “By using the same equipment they’ll use in the near future to vote, we’ll have an educated voter that has been prepared for the polls and is eager to make important decisions for the community.”
Designed to bolster local youths’ excitement and engagement with the election process, the experience will place the county’s voter services staff onsite to answer questions and register eligible students and staff to vote. In Arizona, 16- and 17-year-olds may pre-register to vote if they will turn 18 before the next general election. According to the county, many current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors will be eligible to vote in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
“We hope to show them the importance of participating in our democracy, Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson said in a county-issued press release. “Experiencing voting in the same way they will vote in a Yuma County election will hopefully generate excitement about voting that carries on into their adult lives. This is also an opportunity for students to share information with parents and other members of their household about voting in Yuma County.”
The experience also compounds on districts’ efforts to ensure students are fully equipped to be active members of their community post-graduation.
“Voting matters, and any time we can get young people excited about their role in the election process and making informed decisions, it is a win for not only Yuma, but the future of our state and country,” said Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson. “At Yuma Union High School District, our mission is to have every student prepared for college, career, and community upon graduation. These campus elections help play a part in that preparation.”
For more information on the functions of the Yuma County Election Services Office, visit www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/election-services.