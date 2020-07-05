If a person dies in Yuma County, and has no home, no next of kin or no money, what happens next?
The county takes over and handles everything.
From the time of death to interment, it’s all covered by the Yuma County Public Fiduciary office’s Indigent Burial Program.
Rosa Castillo, the program’s Indigent Burial Specialist, explained that each indigent death is investigated, in terms of attempting to locate next of kin, performing a background check and contacting all local agencies for any information about the individual. This begins after each individual is taken to the county’s on-call mortuary, Johnson Mortuary and Crematory.
“And if I don’t find anybody, we cremate,” said Castillo.
“We used to have them buried at the city cemetery, but we actually just finished our new columbarium (at the Yuma County Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.). So we’ll cremate them and put them in there.”
The background check includes checking to see if the individual is a veteran by checking with the Veterans Administration. If the individual is a veteran, he or she is sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix and the county covers the cost for that as well, said Castillo.
“If we do locate family we try to release the ashes to the family,” she said. “But if we don’t, as I said, we are placing them in the new columbarium.”
Aside from indigents with no next of kin or finances, the Indigent Burial Program is also designed to “help families who, at this difficult time are financially unable to bury their loved ones,” according to the county’s website.
The program “provides for cremation when there is no person financially able, or when no estate exists to defray cost.”
However, in order to participate in the Indigent Burial Program, an application must be filed with the Yuma County Public Fiduciary, which will then investigate “the availability of resources to defray the cost of disposition arrangements and determine the eligibility status and financial responsibility of the applicant applying for assistance.
“This investigation will determine who is responsible for burial under A.R.S. §36-831(C) and if an action under A.R.S. §36-831(C), ‘County Burial Responsibility’ is appropriate.”