Right before adopting the final budget for fiscal year 2020-2021, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors heard a bit of good news. Sales tax collections have been more than officials projected.
With a unanimous vote, the supervisors on June 22 adopted a final budget of $289.2 million, a 2.66% increase over last year. The budget includes a property tax levy of $32.3 million, an increase of $828,532, at a combined county tax rate of $3.6638, which is a reduction of $0.0206 from 2019-2020.
Gil Villegas, the county’s chief financial officer, noted that the sales tax collections have been better than projected. “Certainly, it’s been a number of surprises we have had,” he said.
The county had projected $12.7 million but had actually collected $12.8 million in sales tax revenues, with two more months to go before the end of the current fiscal year,
For April, Villegas said the county collected $1.3 million, twice what he had projected. He asked the state for a detailed report for April to see if it was due to one line item. He found that all line items were on par with the months prior to COVID-19 pandemic, with sales tax collections averaging $1.3 million per month.
“I’m trying to figure out what happened,” Villegas said. “It’s like COVID-19 didn’t happen.” Chairman Tony Reyes joked that it might be all the toilet paper that people bought.
“That’s what we do in finance, we plan for the worse, we hope for the best, and we’re very pleased at least right now for April,” Villegas said. “Depending on May and June, usually the slowest months for sales tax collection, we may end up $1.5 million or $2.5 million above our projections.”
If that happens, the county could end the current fiscal year with $2.5 million more than projected, he added.
“I think the public is probably very surprised by the numbers. I know I was when I called you last week,” Supervisor Russell McCloud said. “It speaks well for our community and even the state. We’ve seen other areas that are suffering terribly and for us to be able to report numbers like that is fabulous. We should be very, very pleased.”
“I was definitely shocked when I saw those numbers. I thought something was wrong,” Villegas said, noting the high unemployment rate and the number of businesses that closed down due to the pandemic.
Reyes attributed it to the stimulus funds issued by the federal government and also noted that the unemployed have been receiving an additional $600 from the federal government as well.
However, Reyes cautioned, “we’re not out of the COVID situation, We could go out to another stay-at-home order. It’s a moving target.” Although the numbers are positive, Reyes added, the county is “still not out of the woods yet” and needs to keep a conservative outlook.
Villegas said he didn’t want to give the wrong impression and acknowledged that the pandemic required continued monitoring of revenues.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that there are still many unknowns. “Although numbers are revised up, they’re actually down from our adopted budget,” she said.
Thorpe reviewed some of the key challenges for the new budget, including the pandemic and governor’s executive orders, the loss and “uncertainty” of sales tax resources and increases in state pension plans and the minimum wage. She also listed debt service obligations, district maintenance support, grant matching and subsidies, vehicle replacement funding mechanism and a continued focus on fund balance policies for general and major district funds.
Thorpe noted that the budget includes an increase of 5.375 full-time employees, with the addition of two sheriff’s deputies, and a fund balance of 20.34%.
McCloud asked if the county still anticipated putting the state on notice about moving $1 million to the Jail District fund. Thorp replied that they ended up transferring $500,000 from the Flood Control District to the Jail District.
Reyes reminded the public that the county does not control all the district tax rates.
The county held a public hearing, however, no members of the public asked to speak. The only budget-related action remaining after adopting the budget is that of setting the property tax rates and improvement district assessment rates, which will occur at the Aug. 17 board meeting.