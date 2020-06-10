Supervisors signed off on agreements that will allow the Yuma County Free Public Library District to continue operating libraries in some schools and nonprofits to run bookstores in some library locations.
At the June 1 meeting, the supervisors authorized intergovernmental agreements between the Library District and Hyder School District in Dateland and Mohawk Valley School District in Roll.
The agreements allow the Library District to continue operating for five years the Dateland Branch Library within Hyder’s Dateland Elementary School Library and the Roll Branch Library within Mohawk Valley School’s Media Center.
The school districts provide parking and payment of electric, water, sewer, telephone, fax and sanitation utilities. A Yuma County Library District sign is permitted.
The school districts allow the Library District to access the school’s internet for equipment, programs and use needs. All access is subject to meeting the requirements of the Children’s Internet Protection Act and school districts’ requirements related to its computers.
The school districts permit enhancements to the library regarding furniture, fixtures and equipment as mutually agreed upon in writing.
The supervisors also authorized memorandums of understanding with the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Friends of the Foothills Library and Friends of the Yuma County Library Wellton Branch, allowing for the operation of bookstores in the Main Library, San Luis Branch Library, Somerton Branch Library, Foothills Library and Wellton Library.
The agreements also allow the Friends to install retail sales carts in public areas of the libraries and the use of a storage room in the basement area of the Heritage Branch Library.
The Friends of Yuma County Libraries pay $4 a year, while the Friends of the Foothills Library and Friends of the Yuma County Library Wellton Branch each pay $1 per year, with the agreements effective through June 30, 2021, with automatic renewals for up to nine years. The proceeds from these bookstores and the retail cart will benefit the Library District.
In addition, the supervisors confirmed several reappointments to the Library District Board of Trustees, with Pat Riley Sr. representing Yuma, Joyce Seriale representing Wellton, Francisco Vasquez representing Somerton and Africa Luna-Carrasco representing San Luis.
County officials also acknowledged a $20,000 donation from Shelli A. Critchlow, per Violet Nidiffer’s last will and testament, to the Yuma County Free Library District. This donation will be used towards the district’s daily operations.
Board chairman Tony Reyes thanked Library District volunteers. He noted there are a lot of volunteers that make the district’s work possible and he wanted to acknowledge their contributions.