Science fair season is just around the corner and students across the county are anticipating the annual Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo (YCSEE) at the end of January. While the students have already devoted time on their projects and findings, the expo is in its final stretch securing volunteer judges and sponsors for cash prizes in the interest of inspiring Yuma’s brightest.
Since the number of committed judges currently stands at about a dozen for an estimated 400 projects, the need for community volunteers is high in order to fulfill YCSEE’s cause.
“STEM is where the future is going,” YCSEE Coordinator Kaitlin McGill said. “One of the big things that I believe Yuma is working on is growing our own and this really helps grow our own. This is promoting STEM. It’s promoting research. It’s promoting the work ethic that we want in our workforce. It helps promote their self esteem.”
McGill explained that the expo has eight categories of sciences for the elementary, middle and high school divisions: chemistry/biochemistry, earth and environmental science, zoology, botany, engineering and technology, health/medicine/microbiology, physics, and social science.
Judging for the expo originally took place in person and since COVID, it’s been accomplished virtually. This year will look a little different with the use of a judging platform called STEM Wizard and two levels of judging.
McGill currently estimates the expo will have around 400 projects but she’s hoping to see 500 or 600. Whatever the final amount will be, the projects can be easily submitted to STEM Wizard and the first level of judging will be done virtually through the platform. The greatest number of judges will be needed for this round, but they’ll be given a week to judge everything assigned to them.
The second round, which requires fewer judges, will be in person at the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY).
“One of the things I wanted to bring back is the in person thing but there’s a logistical problem with buses and enough judges and enough time to judge 400, 500 projects,” McGill said. “That’s why we broke it down into two sections like we did last year. So if you are in the top four, you will move on to the in-person interviews at the STEDY building. The kids only need to come. They don’t need to bring their big board and the judges can pull up the project, ask their interview questions, fill the form in that moment and they’re done judging.”
McGill reported that the expo already has partnerships with organizations such as the Yuma Regional Medical Center, the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University – Yuma, which are gathering volunteer experts to judge. One needn’t be a specialist or have a science, technology, engineering or math degree to participate, however.
For those less sure of their capabilities, they’re able to specify which categories or divisions they would be most comfortable judging and whether they have a child presenting a conflict of interest in any particular section that they’ll need to avoid. McGill added that the elementary division will be easier to judge for those less sure of their abilities and on top of that, there’s a preset rubric to guide judges.
Judge training day will take place on Jan. 20 so community members are encouraged to visit https://www.yumasupt.org/science-expo.html and click on “Judge Registration.” If judges can’t attend the training, a recording will be available.
Additionally, folks or groups interested in sponsoring the expo can do so at the same website.
There are three special sponsor levels with benefits:
- $1,500 – Platinum Sponsor, which includes: large logo recognition and information about business displayed at the expo, awards ceremony, certificates, website and the opportunity to participate in the awards ceremony.
- $1,000 – Gold Sponsor, which includes: logo recognition and information about business displayed at the expo, awards ceremony, certificates, website and the opportunity to participate in the awards ceremony.
- $500 – Silver Sponsor, which includes: logo recognition displayed at the expo, awards ceremony and website.
First place winners at the expo receive $100, second place winners receive $50 and third place winners receive $25. Since there are three winners for each category and each division, the sponsorships will go a long way in reaching Yuma’s youngest scientific minds.
McGill added that the expo would like to present special sponsored awards this year for projects that didn’t place but still might gain the attention of local organizations so interested sponsors can search the website or contact YCSEE Coordinator Kaitlin McGill at ycseexpo@gmail.com
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.