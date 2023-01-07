Science fair season is just around the corner and students across the county are anticipating the annual Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo (YCSEE) at the end of January. While the students have already devoted time on their projects and findings, the expo is in its final stretch securing volunteer judges and sponsors for cash prizes in the interest of inspiring Yuma’s brightest.

Since the number of committed judges currently stands at about a dozen for an estimated 400 projects, the need for community volunteers is high in order to fulfill YCSEE’s cause.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

