The Yuma County Board of Supervisors have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to add another division to the county’s Superior Court, effective July 1.
Superior Court Presiding Judge David Haws petitioned the supervisors for the creation of a seventh division in Yuma County. Haws noted that continued population growth and case demands have placed the court in a position to request a new judicial division.
The Arizona Constitution provides for one Superior Court judge for each 30,000 inhabitants.
According to state law, Yuma County requires a population of 195,000 inhabitants to add another judge to the division. Based on the 2020 census numbers, the county’s population is 203,881.
The resolution sent to the governor notes that the supervisors agree that a seventh division would “enhance the court’s ability to accommodate increasing work and caseloads and would allow access to the courts for persons in need of services provided by the justice system.”
“Now, according to the population, we qualify for two. We’re only asking for one. I think with one, we’ll be able to do it,” Haws told the supervisors.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that county officials have been anticipating a need for another court division due to growth. And, Reyes quipped, criminals have kept working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haws agreed that there had been no “shutdowns” for criminals and that the pandemic was a big reason for needing another judge.
“Part of the motivating factor to make the request now, we have such a backlog of cases from COVID. The chief justice of the Supreme Court suspended speedy trial rights for over a year. From March 2020 through now, we’ve only done a handful of trials. We have a huge backlog of criminal and civil trials. We need to dig out and we’re going to need more hands on deck to do that.”
In 2009, the National Center for State Courts surveyed the needs of the Yuma County Superior Court bench. At that time, the assessment indicated a need for an additional one-and-half judges.
“We got one of the half positions,” Haws said. “Since then, obviously, our population has increased substantially. Our caseloads are heavy. Our judges are working hard. We’ve done what we can to make us more efficient.”
When he first sat on the bench, every Superior Court judge carried a varied caseload. “I had civil, domestic, criminal and probate, so I had four different calendars,” he recalled. “The problem with that was, we have a priority of cases, criminal cases take priority over civil cases. And so if I had a conflict between my criminal calendar and my civil calendar, my civil calendar always got bumped.”
Now one judge is dedicated exclusively to civil cases, and “suddenly our civil cases are getting jury trials done,” Haws said.
Since then, two specialty courts, the Mental Health Court and the Veterans court, have been added.
“That’s been very helpful. People with mental health programs don’t fit neatly into the criminal justice system and without taking some special measures, they’ll just keep coming back and back and back.”
Haws also noted that the cost of Rule 11 evaluations, which have the purpose of restoring competency, are “very expensive.” But, he added, “Mental Health Court is working better. It’s not a cure all but it’s working better.”
As for the Veterans Court, the community pushed for it. The Superior Court didn’t have enough judges, but Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart agreed to find time, and Superior Court staffers manage this court.
“I feel this proposal has received some favorable responses. I appreciate that,” Haws said. “I assure you we have an excellent Superior Court. Our staff are excellent, our judges are hardworking and excellent. We take seriously our duty to promote access to justice to the citizens of Yuma County, and we think we need another division to do that.”
The governor is expected to grant the overdue request. The state and county would split the judge’s salary, and the county would pay for the judicial staff. The existing space is enough to handle one more judge.
The next step would be to budget the expenses for the following fiscal year, which starts in July.
“But probably what matters most is what happens afterwards, which is the maintenance and effort that goes into keeping that court open,” Reyes said. “We need to start looking at some of those numbers.”
The chairman also noted that the county may have an opportunity to use American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
The supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution with the request to the governor.
In other action, the supervisors appointed Raymond Hanna as the interim Yuma County public defender, effective Feb. 8.
The previous public defender, Michael Breeze, resigned from the position after 16 years. A staff report stated that Breeze “served with dedication and energy on behalf of the citizens of Yuma County. His commitment to fundamental fairness and due process in the context of diligent and ethical defense of indigent defendants has served the County well. We congratulate him and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Breeze worked closely with Hanna in preparation for this transition as part of his office’s succession planning. “Mr. Hanna has gained significant experience in the administrative roles of the office for nearly two years, including supervision of attorneys, budget preparation, and completion of attorney evaluations,” the report said.
Hanna received his law degree from the University of Arizona and served as Arizona State Bar president in 2010–2011.