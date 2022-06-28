Yuma County is seeking interested applicants for the position of recorder due to the impending resignation of Robyn Stallworth Pouquette.
The person appointed as Pouquette’s replacement will serve the remainder of her current term through Dec. 31, 2024.
Applicants must be registered Republicans, 18 years of age or older, a resident of the state, an elector of the county and able to read and write the English language.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest along with a resume for consideration by the Board of Supervisors during the next regular meeting, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. July 6.
Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to: Jessica Arciniega, Administrative Supervisor, Yuma County Human Resources, 198 S. Main St., Yuma, AZ 85364.
For more information, contact Arciniega at 928-373-1119 (direct line) or 928-373-1013 (main line) or by email: Jessica.Arciniega@yumacountyaz.gov.
After nearly 14 years as the county recorder, Pouquette is pursuing a new opportunity within the county organization and will be resigning from her elected post effective July 18.
Pouquette was first elected as county recorder in 2008 and in that time made advancements to voter registration and election administration in the county, including integrating the Elections and Recorder’s offices in 2018.
While discussing the need to fill the upcoming vacancy, Tony Reyes, chair of the board, expressed appreciation that she allowed time to find a replacement.
“This is a very difficult time to do so with elections coming up. We have midterm elections and everything that is going on really quickly,” he said.
Reyes suggested this might be time to separate the Elections and Recorder’s offices. “I don’t know if we want to saddle the new recorder with the election process. We do have Tiffany (Anderson) in charge of elections … We do have a capable elections administrator,” he said.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi questioned the need to separate the offices, “Is there a reason to change it? It seems to be working.”
Reyes replied, “It’s working because Robyn made it work. It all depends on the new recorder.” He added that if they feel the new appointee can handle it and is qualified to do both jobs, they can decide whether or not to keep the offices combined.
“I think saddling someone with those two responsibilities at the same time is asking a lot,” Reyes said, noting that early voting will start on July 6. “There will be an election going on at the same time.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines reminded the board that Pouquette offered to make herself available during the transition.
Reyes agreed, noting, “I think Robyn is leaving us, but she’s not really, really us. She’s taking a position within the county.”
He also pointed out that although many residents would qualify for the position under the listed criteria, “I’ll be looking for someone who can handle the recorder’s job.” Reyes then asked staff to send the supervisors a list of the recorder’s duties.
The supervisors lamented the loss of Pouquette as recorder. “Yuma County is losing probably the best recorder in the state, in my opinion. I understand her reasoning why, but it’s going to be tough finding a replacement for her,” Supervisor Darren Simmons said.
“Huge shoes to fill,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi added.
Supervisor Martin Porchas noted that Arizona is losing two “very respected” recorders at the same time. “Losing those two recorders is a shame because of what’s going on,” he said.