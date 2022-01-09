County seeks feedback on proposed redistricting maps

Yuma County has scheduled a series of virtual community meetings in January to solicit feedback on the nearly final Arizona Western College and Board of Supervisor district maps.
The Yuma County Redistricting Advisory Commission has been working with the county’s mapping consultants since July to redraw community college and supervisorial district maps using the 2020 census data. Through a deliberative process, the commission selected one community college district map and two Board of Supervisor maps to present to the community for feedback.
Community members can attend any of the five sessions. The meeting dates, times and Zoom links are:
• Monday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. https://tinyurl.com/35stabmw
• Monday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/mrnvkknk
• Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2p8dw5as
• Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 2:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/cv8n8zns
• Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/mwu38s78
Information on Yuma County’s redistricting process and the maps under consideration can be found here: www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/redistricting. Email any questions to redistricting@yumacountyaz.gov.