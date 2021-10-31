County seeks input on 2030 growth draft plan

Yuma County is inviting public feedback on the draft 2030 Comprehensive Plan, which guides the development of unincorporated areas.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 26 released the draft plan for a mandatory 60-day public information and participation process. As part of this process, planning staff is seeking public comment. Any recommendations received will be transmitted to the Planning Commission.
County residents are encouraged to attend and provide feedback at an open house meeting to be held at the Department of Development Services. The open house is scheduled to take place Nov. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., in Yuma.
The draft plan is posted on the Yuma County website www.yumacountyaz.gov and a hard copy of the document can also be found at each library branch, Board of Supervisors Office and Department of Development Services.
To view the draft plan online, visit https://tinyurl.com/n65srnpv. Email any comments, questions or concerns to Yuma County Department of Development Services, Attn: Juan Leal Rubio, Senior Planner, to juan.leal-rubio@yumacountyaz.gov or call 928-817-5176.
The county also distributed the draft plan to local, state and federal agencies for their review and comment.
The purpose of the Yuma County 2030 Comprehensive Plan is to guide and ensure “coordinated, adjusted and harmonious development” of the unincorporated areas. It takes into account the present and future needs of the county.
The plan is also intended to help the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors in their decision-making.
A county newsletter explains that staff developed the plan “so as to conserve the natural resources of the county, to ensure efficient expenditure of public monies and to promote the health, safety, convenience and general welfare of the public.”
The 327-page Yuma County 2030 Comprehensive Plan covers the following elements: Land Use, Open Space, Recreational Resources, Circulation, Environmental, Water Resources, Safety, Energy, Housing, Cost of Development, Public Participation and Regional Coordination.
The draft plan is based on the 2012 adopted document but contains updated census data, corrected errors and omissions and other minor updates. The 60-day review period allows staff to further review and update the document.
The county plan follows planned growth management state laws called the Growing Smart Act and Growing Smarter Plus. The Growing Smarter Act was Arizona’s first growth management legislation and became effective in 1998. The second part, called the Growing Smarter Plus, was passed and became effective in 2000. It mandated counties to adopt comprehensive plans by Dec. 31, 2001.
Growing Smarter Plus addresses problems associated with growth and strengthened requirements for county planning. Under Growing Smarter Plus, each Arizona county is required to prepare and adopt a new 10-year comprehensive plan, thus ensuring regulated growth.