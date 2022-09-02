The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized the placement of a use restriction in a portion of Adair Park as one of the final steps in a lead remediation program.
A site assessment in 2000 revealed that the firearms and archery shooting range had elevated lead concentrations in the soil. The county entered the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program in 2006 to address the concerns.
After taking corrective measures, the county requested a No Further Action letter from the ADEQ, which would close out the remediation efforts. The final step to obtaining the letter is recording a Declaration of Environmental Use Restriction over the affected area, which restricts use of the archery range to recreational activities only.
The county will also need to maintain engineering controls that were constructed as part of the remediation, such as drainage channels, chip seal cap and retention basins. Additionally, the county will set aside $510,000 in reserve funds to cover the cost of total replacement of the engineering controls in an emergency situation.
The federal government gave Adair Park to Yuma County in 1967 with the stipulation that it be used as a firearms and archery shooting range. An investigation following the 2000 site assessment turned up that the property had been used for silver mine ore processing and that residual lead was discarded onsite in the tailings from the mill.
The county began initial remediation efforts in 2006 that included excavating contaminated soil, moving it to another area of the site that contained lead impacted soil and placing a cap over the stockpiled contaminated soil.
However, Josh Scott, director of public works, noted that the 2006 remediation efforts were never properly closed out.
“In the intervening years since 2006 and when we picked this again in 2018, the soil remediation levels for lead changed and became more restrictive. So we were required to go back to do additional sampling and remediate the site to the new standard,” Scott explained.
There were concerns that residual contamination remained at the site and still represented a potential hazard. In addition, officials questioned whether the existing stormwater conveyance system adequately protected the existing capped area of the site during storm events.
Following additional work in 2018 and 2019, the county sought a No Further Action letter from the ADEQ, which requires a Declaration of Environmental Use Restriction placed on the site.
The ADEQ approved the county’s remedial action plan in August 2020, and the plan was implemented in 2020 and 2021. A remedial action report documented the additional remedial activities at the site, and ADEQ approved it in December.
The county then requested a conditional No Further Action letter from ADEQ in May, which initiated a 45-day public comment period. Neither the county nor ADEQ received any public comments on the conditional NFA request.
The final step to obtaining a No Further Action letter from ADEQ is recording the environmental use restriction over the affected area of the archery range. The declaration restricts use of the remediated area to recreational activities only and requires that the county maintain the engineering controls put in place as part of the remediation.
“It is a covenant that will go over the top of the archery range and restricts the use of the archery range to recreational purposes, meaning it can never be developed or redeveloped as anything but the archery range that’s there today,” Scott said.
“A little bit of overkill in my opinion. The deed that the county government got from the federal government requires that it be used only for archery and shooting range services and reverts back to the federal government if we tried to change that use anyway.”
Staff noted that the use restriction will financially impact the county as the engineering controls will require ongoing inspection and report filings to ADEQ.
To cover these costs, the county will hold $510,000 in reserve to cover the cost of replacing the engineering controls, should it be necessary.
“Another interesting thing along the way here, Yuma County is the first governmental agency to enter into a DEUR with ADEQ. One of the stipulations in the DEUR is that we provide financial assurance that we could repair and replace the engineering controls we constructed out there as part of this,” Scott explained.
The county must also include the terms of the use restriction into any leases, easements, licenses or other agreements. Subsequently, the county will need to amend the current lease agreement with Adair Ranges Inc., which operates and maintains the property.
“It’s been a long road,” Scott said. “I was pretty optimistic when I picked this project up about five years ago, thinking we could get it done in about 18 months, but here we are. We’ve had some challenges with ADEQ, some hurdles that we had to jump along the way, but we pushed through those, and we’re kind at the finish line now.”
The last hurdle is submitting audited financial statements, which most likely won’t be available until the end of the calendar year. Once ADEQ receives the statements, the state agency will countersign the DUER.
Although that’s a few months away, the county wants to prepare now by “dotting all the Is and crossing all the Ts,” Scott said. “We’re teeing this up to get this thing done before the end of the calendar year.”