The Yuma County Board of Supervisors authorized the placement of a use restriction in a portion of Adair Park as one of the final steps in a lead remediation program.

A site assessment in 2000 revealed that the firearms and archery shooting range had elevated lead concentrations in the soil. The county entered the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program in 2006 to address the concerns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you