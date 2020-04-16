Legislative representatives of Yuma and Arizona at the federal level responded to requests by Yuma County during their visit to the nation’s capital in March to help loosen federal environmental regulations that the county has struggled to meet.
Paul Melcher, the Yuma County director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs, said that the county wants to loosen air quality standards by the Environment Protection Agency to avoid failing air quality tests by the state that create more regulation and permitting requirements.
State environmental agencies test the air quality throughout their state to make sure it matches a national standard for air quality. Melcher said Yuma County usually struggles to attain that level of air quality because the county has two types of pollutants that can’t be controlled locally or by either state or national action.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality determined three years ago that Yuma County has a higher than standard amount of the pollutants PM-10, which includes particulate matter like sand and dust, and ground-level ozone pollution that comes from cars and machinery. However, Melcher said, much of these pollutants are coming from across state and national borders.
“Naturally occurring events are responsible for a lot of pollution we’re dealing with. When you have monsoon season, a lot of the wind kicks up dust and sand, especially in a drier year, and we get a lot of it from the sand dunes,” he said. “Most of the ozone we get is again from something naturally occurring. A lot of it blows over from California and Mexico, but we do get some of it from cars passing through on the highway.”
As a rural area, Melcher said, Yuma should actually have an air quality that’s much better than what it has and should be safely in attainment level for the national air quality standard. The main source for pollution in Yuma comes through air from Mexico, sand from California and traffic from metro areas traveling on nearby highways.
Yuma County staff pushed Washington representatives for what’s called the Air Designation Actions in Areas of Pollutant Transport Act, or ADAAPT ACT, a little over two years ago, working with the staff of then-Senator Jeff Flake.
According to the text of that bill, the act would have amended the Clean Air Act, which are the laws governing the EPA’s clean air regulations, but never went beyond the Senate in 2018. The bill proposed allowing international border areas to demonstrate how much of their pollution was their own and how much was foreign to the area in addition to allowing more rural areas to demonstrate how much of their pollution is actually coming from metro areas.
Because Yuma County failed to attain the air quality level for PM-10 and ozone, the state had to implement a plan that limits how much the county can develop and in what ways.
Melcher said that this has mostly affected commercial and industrial development in Yuma County by creating stricter permit requirements that require developers to offset more emissions. This, Melcher said, makes it either harder for them to work or gives them reason to work elsewhere.
State implementation plans that ADEQ determines are necessary with non-attainment areas can also be burdensome, Melcher said. Being in a non-attainment for PM-10 requires the county to pave more streets and sidewalks to limit dirt and sand from blowing around, and Melcher said he’s seen anecdotal evidence that suggests companies are reluctant to move somewhere that officially has high ozone pollution and more environmental regulations in place.
When the county attains the air quality standard for PM-10, it can shed its non-attainment designation, and the county only has to wait one more year before it can exit the same designation for ozone. But Melcher said that if the county falls into those designations again, the state implements more regulations like requiring stricter emissions testing for permits on land development and commercial vehicles and that could easily happen given that the county typically fails because much of the local pollution comes from sources it can’t control.
The air quality that Yuma County would have to achieve to avoid falling into the non-attainment designation again would be hard without some exceptions in the Clean Air Act, even though Yuma County isn’t an especially polluted place, Melcher said.
“We’re moving closer to being in attainment with the state implementation plan, but we want to make sure that we can make demonstrations that show how much pollutants are being transported in,” he said. “Really, ADAAPT prevents us from going through all this again.”
Melcher said that the act should also create fair and even regulation by the EPA by making sure that areas near borders, highways or bigger metro areas aren’t being held responsible for pollution from other areas.
“It gives us an opportunity to address a problem in the nation with how air quality is regulated,” he said. “We want to make sure that the air is clean, but we want to make sure that doesn’t create uneven regulation in certain areas.”
Melcher said that D.C. staffers from Rep. Paul Gosar’s office and Sen. Martha McSally’s office agreed to push forward a bill similar to what Flake pushed for but with some revised language. They also told Yuma County staff that they were planning on a simultaneous introduction of a bill into both the House and Senate to increase its chances, but the process is currently on hold with the COVID-19 crisis.