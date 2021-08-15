Yuma County selected an architect to design the new administration building and a project manager to oversee the $33 million construction project.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a contract with Arcadis US for project management services for the new administration facility to be built at 197 S. Main St.
The fee for services through June 30 will be $294,976, using a Mohave County cooperative contract.
Supervisor Martin Porchas ultimately voted for the contract, but he told County Administrator Susan Thorpe that in the future, he would like to go through the competitive bidding process, rather than piggyback on another agency’s contract. However, County Attorney Jon Smith clarified that Mohave County used the bid process in selecting Arcadis.
Facilities Director David Hylland explained that the project manager “represents the county in every way necessary to make the project move forward. They will oversee all activities with the project and primarily are involved with making sure that we hit certain milestones along the way, that we stay on schedule and, most importantly, that we stay on budget.”
Bill Lukehart, vice president of Arcadis, noted that the firm will be an extension of the county staff and represent the county’s interests.
Lukehart said the firm is recommending the Construction Manager At Risk method so that the county “can take advantage of moving the construction expertise forward into the design process and help with design over-the-shoulder reviews but also to address escalation, being able to do early contract (and) subcontractor outreach.”
Chairman Tony Reyes explained why he thinks the CMAR method is a good idea in times of escalating construction materials. “When you do a construction at risk, you’re managing that upfront,” he said. “It ends up being a lot cheaper than just going out to bid because it allows the owners to be involved in the process from the beginning with the contractor and looking for savings at the onset of the process as opposed to figuring it out.”
Arcadis has a history of working with the county. The firm oversaw construction of the county’s six library branches about a decade ago. Reyes said he’s inclined to go with a team he knows as opposed to trying to figure out a new team.
However, the chairman acknowledged the board’s “reluctance” with approving a project that went from a “simple remodeling” of $5-7 million to a $33 million construction project. Supervisor Darren Simmons conceded that “it’s a lot of money.”
Nevertheless, Reyes quipped that trying to remodel an old building is “a fool’s errand.” Supervisor Martin Porchas joked that the county already has furniture, implying that they could save money there. Reyes countered that his wife would cringe at the thought of bringing old furniture into a new building.
The supervisors also unanimously approved a contract with BWS Architects, the lowest bidder, for architectural and engineering services for the new facility in the amount of $2.2 million, also using the Mohave contract.
Yuma County originally hired BWS Architects in April 2020 to conduct a feasibility and space needs assessment for a future county administration building. The study researched six options for the facility and combination of facilities on Main Street as well as Avenue B.
The board selected Option 3, which consists of buying the property at 185 S. Main, next to the county’s existing Administration Annex facility at 197 S. Main, demolishing all structures and building a new, three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility.
After the study, Facilities Management asked BWS to submit a fee proposal for the remaining design phases for the new facility. The county received three proposals, with BWS being the lowest.
The fee includes civil engineering, structural engineering, fire and special systems design as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing, along with various other consultants and professional services needed to see the project through completion.
The county anticipates the design phase to last about 10 months, while the entire project timeline is expected to take up from 30 to 33 months and be finished sometime between January and March 2024.
Robin Shambach, managing principal of BWS, said that the firm will work with local consultants and, in particular, pointed out Chris Thompson, owner of Thompson Design Architects, who started his career in the BWS office.
Shambach said the firm was “honored” for the “opportunity to make an impact downtown” and thanked the supervisors for their “confidence in us.”