After an analysis of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Restoration to Competency Program, administrators recommended that program be separated from the jail’s medical services in favor of a stand-alone contract.
Consequently, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract for forensic psychiatry services for the RTC program with Wellpath LLC of Nashville, Tennessee, effective April 1 through March 31, 2022, with automatic renewals for five additional one-year periods. Wellpath was the only vendor who submitted a bid to the county’s request for proposals.
This new contract will be monitored by the county administration and will integrate both in-custody and out-of-custody RTC patients. The annual cost will be $584,102, based upon a six-patient daily minimum for in-custody and a four-patient daily minimum for out of custody.
The county and the sheriff are charged by law with administering, managing and supervising the RTC program located at the Yuma County Detention Center. The program provides psychiatry services to the inmates and detainees of the jail, in accordance with applicable law, which includes the county’s “Rule 11 Competency Evaluation and Restoration Program Procedures.”
Wellpath will administer the program psychiatry services at the jail for in-custody patients and at separate facilities provided by the county for out-of-custody patients. The program will include group and individual therapy and intensive medication treatment to restore individuals to competency “in an effective and timely manner.”
Psychotropic medications, competency groups, mock courts, individual competency sessions, and competency study materials will be used to address the capacities related to competency.
The county’s RTC program has been housed in the Detention Center since June 2011. Prior to 2011, defendants ordered into the program were transferred out of county to the Arizona State Hospital for these services.
An average of 10 to 12 in-custody individuals per month and an average of two to three out-of-custody individuals per year participate in the program.