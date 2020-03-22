The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently approved a Dark Sky Overlay District, also known as the Dark Sky Ordinance.
The motion by the board changed the zoning map, which dictates how areas within Yuma County are zoned, and creates a plan to put the Dark Sky ordinance into effect over the less developed areas east of Foothills Boulevard and the area around Martinez Lake. On April 13, all outdoor lighting in the area has to begin complying with limitations to light emission set by the dark sky overlay district into the Yuma County Zoning Ordinance.
Municipalities in Yuma County are cut out of the overlay district with the town of Wellton explicitly exempt to allow existing businesses to avoid the complication of having to comply with ordinances that would be burdensome, members of the board said.
“The reason we chose to make this east of Foothills Boulevard and the reason Wellton is exempt is they don’t have to deal with that,” Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi said to Supervisor Russell McCloud who was worried about the substantial cost a dark sky ordinance could have to existing businesses trying to comply. “We wanted to make sure that we’re just dealing with new businesses.”
McCloud was also concerned by the enforcement of a dark sky ordinance. “Would we have county staff going around and making sure that lighting is compliant, or would someone have to file a complaint?” he asked Planning and Zoning Director Maggie Castro. Castro said that the enforcement would be strictly complaint-driven.
The aim of the Dark Sky Ordinance is to minimize light pollution by banning special lighting and reducing the amount of light that outdoor lighting in businesses and homes can project at night. Simmons brought it before the board after receiving calls from residents in his district asking for an action similar to what’s been taken in other counties to protect the visibility of the night sky.
The Dark Sky Ordinance, which will become section 623.00 of Yuma Zoning Ordinance, specifies prohibitions, applications processes for buildings with outdoor lighting, guidelines for special permits and lighting curfews, among other details. It mostly looks ahead to regulating what new lighting comes in with new, changed or restored land use like building construction, development or additions. Existing lighting avoids having to comply, but the ordinance creates a curfew that requires businesses to turn off outside and inside advertising signs after 11 p.m. or when they close.
The ordinance also limits electric light emission into the sky by prohibiting searchlights, laser lights and mercury vapor lamps or fixtures and necessitating that outdoor lighting be shielded, or covered, and aimed toward the ground. All upward-directed lighting is prohibited, except the lighting of one flagpole, but that light can’t be brighter than 2,000 lumens, which is roughly twice as much light emission as a car’s high beam, and must be shielded to keep the light from spreading too far horizontally.
For residential lighting used for houses, apartments and similar dwellings, the ordinance limits how much “light trespass,” or the amount of light shining on surrounding area, a residence can have. It does, however, permit “decorative illumination” like what’s found in Halloween decorations and Christmas lights between Oct. 15 and Jan. 15 as long as those decorations use low-wattage incandescent lamps or LEDs, which is what is typically found on newer Christmas lights.
Permanent exemptions from the ordinance exist for outdoor lighting that was legally installed before these provisions take place. Likewise, lights that come from the combustion as opposed to electricity have exemption, and so does emergency lighting for public safety. Billboards are exempt from the curfew.
Supervisor Darren Simmons, whose district represents the entire area covered by the overlay district, said that the motion on Monday feels like the tail end of an effort he started a year and half ago, when he brought the issue up before the board.
“Pretty much that was the last step. Now it’s just a matter of the planning and zoning commission carrying it out and making it effective,” he said. Castro said that the effective date of dark sky ordinance is 30 days from when the board passed the motion, which is April 13. A referendum can still be filed to oppose the motion, but the board said that they don’t expect that as likely.
“The reason a lot of people move out there, to the Foothills and east of that, is to see the night sky,” he said. “They want to get away from the city and see something they can’t see there.”