To fill a vacant seat on the Wellton Elementary School District governing board, the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest from community members residing within the district’s boundaries.
According to state law, the vacancy requires Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree to appoint someone to fill the position. Once appointed, the individual will be sworn in at the district’s April governing board meeting, and remain in the position until the next general election in 2022.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s reasons for wanting to serve the district in this position, their leadership qualifications, whether they are a registered voter, their current address and how long they have resided within the Wellton Elementary School District, as candidates need to have lived in the district for at least one year to be eligible. Neither the applicant nor their spouse may be currently employed by the district.
According to Tyree, an ideal candidate has an understanding of how to work well with other board members and should be prepared to make an intentional time commitment, as governing board members are expected to attend study sessions and other events within the district and state in addition to their monthly meetings.
More information on the role and responsibilities of a board member can also be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website, azsba.org.
Letters of interest are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 19, with interviews to take place the following week.
Applicants can send their letters to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. First Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Letters can also be submitted electronically to the superintendent’s financial assistant Cristal Kautzer at ckautzer@apscc.org.
Questions about the process can be directed to Kautzer via phone at (928) 373-1188.