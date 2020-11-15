The Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office is seeking individuals to fill vacancies on the Mohawk Valley School District, Somerton School District, Yuma School District One and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) governing boards.
The boards have one open seat, respectively, each for a two-year term the candidate would fulfill until the next general election in 2022.
Candidates must reside within the district boundaries of the board they are applying to; neither the applicant nor their spouse may be currently employed by the district. STEDY applicants must reside within Yuma Union High School District boundaries.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s reasons for wanting to serve the district in this position, their leadership qualifications, whether they are a registered voter, their current address and how long they have resided within their respective district, as candidates need to have lived in its boundaries for at least one year to be eligible.
According to Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree, an ideal candidate has an understanding of “how to work well with other board members” and should be prepared to make an intentional time commitment, as governing board members are expected to attend study sessions and other events within the district and state in addition to their monthly meetings.
More information on the role and responsibilities of a board member can also be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website, azsba.org.
Letters of interest are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, with interviews to commence the following week.
New members will be sworn into their two-year term during their respective boards’ January meeting.
“We’re very appreciative of everyone and anyone who’s willing to serve on our governing boards,” Tyree said. “We hope that we have strong interest from people who desire to serve. I look forward to interviewing those people and making those appointments.”
Applicants can submit their letters by mail to the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. First Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364. Letters can also be submitted electronically to the superintendent’s financial assistant Cristal Kautzer at ckautzer@apscc.org.
Questions about the process can be directed to Kautzer via phone at 928-373-1188.