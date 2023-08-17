Crane School District governing board member Sarah Claridge will be leaving her position on Wednesday, Oct. 11. In anticipation of the vacancy, the Yuma County Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest to fill the seat.
Applicants will need to submit their letters to the County School Superintendent’s Office by Friday, Sept. 1. Interviews with selected candidates will be taking place on the week of Monday, Sept. 11.
To be eligible, applicants need to be residing within Crane’s district boundaries and cannot be employed by the district. Spouses of applicants can’t be employed by Crane either.
The County School Superintendent’s Office offers the guidance that letters should include the applicant’s reasons for seeking the appointment, their leadership qualifications, their current address, whether they’re a registered voter, whether they’re a resident of Crane Elementary School District and how long they’ve resided in the district.
More information on the role of a board member can be found on the Arizona School Board Association’s website at http://azsba.org/.
Those wishing to seek an appointment on the board may mail or drop off their letters of interest to the County Superintendent’s Office, 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364, or email them to evalenzuela@apscc.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. For further questions, call the superintendent’s office at 928-373-1006 and direct inquiries to Tom Hurt or Elizabeth Valenzuela.
