Crane School District governing board member Sarah Claridge will be leaving her position on Wednesday, Oct. 11. In anticipation of the vacancy, the Yuma County Superintendent’s Office is seeking letters of interest to fill the seat.

Applicants will need to submit their letters to the County School Superintendent’s Office by Friday, Sept. 1. Interviews with selected candidates will be taking place on the week of Monday, Sept. 11.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

