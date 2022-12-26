With Yuma County receiving a number of “junky” property complaints, the Board of Supervisors gave staff new guidance in dealing with them.
The supervisors agreed to allow staff to develop a slum property ordinance and check the immediate area for violations when similar complaints are received.
About two years ago, the county put into effect the Comprehensive Permitting and Enforcement Policy, and the supervisors recently discussed whether it’s working or needs tweaking.
The supervisors previously asked for complaint-driven enforcement and allowed anonymous complaints. “So as a department we’re focusing reactively versus proactively on violations that are occurring,” said Craig Sellers, director of development services.
Supervisor Darren Simmons said he believes this has led to inconsistent enforcement and limits what staff can do.
“We kind of tied Developmental Services and Planning and Zoning hands with what they can do and now we’re seeing the repercussions with some of the residences and RV parks. We need to revisit it and more or less untie their hands to where we can address all these issues because I’m catching it daily from the public about homes that are in disrepair or junk RVs sitting in front of houses, just numerous different things,” Simmons explained.
He pointed to a Foothills property with a trailer that burned down several years ago. “It’s still a dump sitting there. The guy left and walked away and moved to Texas.”
The types of complaints that the county has received in the last two years primarily are junk and trash, inoperable vehicles and recreational vehicles, work without permits, business activities, setbacks and height and animal issues.
The previous guidance also included not patrolling for violations or going out of the way to identity violations and not checking the neighborhood for similar violations.
Sellers noted that the public has expressed concerns with inconsistent enforcement. “When we call somebody in for, for instance, having an awning located too close to the property line, they’re aware that there’s other awnings in the similar situation in their neighborhood and are upset because, why aren’t we enforcing against them as well? Well, we don’t have a complaint, so we’re not enforcing it,” Sellers explained.
Another issue that the county considers is the rights of property owners versus the quality of life of their neighbors. “‘This is my property. I want to use my property the way I want to use it.’ And that’s always been the balance that we have to strike with the enforcement we do,” Sellers said.
Yuma County uses a variety of enforcement mechanisms available to local government, such as nuisance abatement, which requires going to Superior Court for orders.
Individual property owners also have tools available to them, such as eviction and trespassing. “These are things that they need to do. We don’t have that right to do those,” Sellers noted.
In the past, the county sent a notice to the property owner in violation and after 30 days, went in and cleaned up the property. However, the county has to pay for it upfront and reimbursement is not guaranteed.
“We can put a lien on the property, but if the property goes to tax sale, the liens get washed from the property deed and we lose the money,” Sellers said.
In the past, staff has received $100,000 to fund cleanups. However, Sellers said, “the last couple of years we requested that, it was denied.”
Another thing that the county can do for cases such as trailer parks is create a slum property ordinance. “Then if we have a RV park or a rental landlord that is not keeping the property up, we can come to the board and request that it be put into receivership and have a property management company manage their property for them for a year at a time until the situation is rectified,” Seller said, adding that the the receivership would be paid with the rentals received on the property.
Chairman Tony Reyes seemed open to the idea. “It’s a tool. Adding more tools to the toolbox is not a problem. It’s just that we need to be cognizant of the fact that when we add a tool we may have to pay for it,” he said.
However, Reyes warned against “policing” neighborhoods looking for violations. “We cannot go policing, because in this county, there’s a mix of people who don’t like anything done to them, who think that their junk is treasure. And then there’s another side of the equation that says it’s junk,” he said. “The fact is, if we get in the middle of that and have to pay to fix the problem, then the board needs to understand that it isn’t just about giving you the authority, it is giving you the funding to exercise our authority.”
Reyes also noted the problems that come with anonymous complaints. “The problem is most people don’t like to piss off the neighbors so they like to remain anonymous. And when you allow that to happen, when you allow people to remain anonymous and to simply complain to you supervisors, you’re putting the department in a situation where they have to step into neighborhood fights.”
Sellers noted that anonymous complaints are sometimes necessary due to safety issues as some individuals have been threatened.
Simmons said his issue was with inconsistent enforcement. “If we get a complaint on one house, we’re complaining about that one house, but you may have two or three houses in a neighborhood in that same area that are as bad.”
Simmons suggested allowing staff to look at the general area to address all similar issues. Reyes said he would be OK with just taking a look at the immediate area, but not whole neighborhoods.
“I’d be willing to look at that as long as when we do that, we also acknowledged that it may cost a little money because when you’re going into a neighborhood and you find a shade that should have a permit, then you look around and you can actually see another one like that one, that means you guys get to go after the other one,” he added.
Reyes reiterated that he doesn’t want staff “policing” neighborhoods. “I don’t like the idea that you guys will be policemen because this county is made up of some radical people out there who think they can do anything they want to with their property. The moment you step in, you step into a constitutional fight, as far as they’re concerned.”
Sellers agreed. “We’re not trying to become police,” he said. “We just want to have that reasonableness of, we’re not just picking on this guy because there’s a complaint. We’re seeing the characteristics of the neighborhood and seeing, OK, if this person believes that this shouldn’t be allowed in this yard, it shouldn’t be allowed in the adjoining yards either.”
However, Reyes asked staff to bring back an estimate of what this change would cost.
He also asked that staff continue with complaint-driven enforcement. “We did the complaint-driven process because we felt that, one, people didn’t need to feel like they were being looked at by the county, and, two, because it was very expensive to enforce it when you guys were looking at every violation that you could see by going by the houses. We thought that was a lot of pain and trouble.”
Maggie Castro, planning director and zoning inspector, noted that in the past when staff received a complaint, staff would look at the property connected to the complaint as well as the immediate area. If staff found violations on the adjacent properties and properties across the street, then staff would initially initialize cases on those properties as well.
“That’s another option, not just going after the entire neighborhood, but maybe the immediate area,” Castro said.
Reyes asked that if staff looks at the immediate area, they should set a limit. “Give me a boundary, so many feet, you know, 1000 feet, 300 feet, 500 feet within that parameter.”
In the end, the supervisors agreed to the development of a slum property ordinance identifying an appeal process and to allow staff to check neighborhood parcels for violations when public or staff complaints are received.