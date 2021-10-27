As Yuma County prepares for the construction of Avenue E from State Route 195 to County 18th Street, the supervisors approved the acquisition of land needed for the project. Land will be taken from 14 parcels owned by federal and state governments as well as private owners.
The Engineering Department has been authorized to acquire by donation, purchase or condemnation the right-of-way necessary to construct the road. The project will require partial takes from parcels totaling nearly 80 acres, including 56 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 18 acres from Arizona State Lands and six acres from private property owners.
A staff report explains that the acquisition from the Bureau of Reclamation will require an appraisal and environmental mitigation plan for setting aside land for the flat tail horned lizard. The current estimated cost for this part of the project is $600,000.
The acquisition of state lands will require a $500 application fee, appraisal costs of about $5,000 and an anticipated fee of $2,500 per acre totaling about $50,000.
The acquisition of the private property will require the county to follow federal processes, including hiring an outside consultant to act as an authorized agent for the county. The private land acquisition is estimated at $1.5 million, including appraisals and consultant services.
In 2011, the supervisors approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation and accepted a Coordinated Border Infrastructure Grant in the amount of $471,000 for preparation of design concept report and environmental studies for a north-south corridor extending from SR195 at Avenue E to County 18th Street by Avenue D.
The agreement included a stipulation that the right-of-way acquisition start within 10 years after the federal funds were first made available, which occurred in October 2011. If right-of-way acquisition or construction is not initiated within 10 years, the federal funds would need to be paid back.
In 2013, the supervisors approved the eastern alignment, which goes from Avenue E to Avenue D on the south side of Rolle Airfield and then proceeds north along Avenue D up to County 18th Street.
This past June, the final environmental assessment found no significant impact. It was posted to the county website, ending the environmental and preliminary engineering phase and allowing the county to move into the right-of-way acquisition phase.
This project currently has a budget of $65,000 for fiscal year 2021/22, including $35,000 for right-of-way acquisition. Plans call for budgeting $275,000 in fiscal year 2022/23, including $200,000 for design and $75,000 for right-of-way acquisition, and $800,000 for right-of-way acquisition in fiscal year 2023/24.
Staff noted that the budgets for fiscal years 2021/22 and 2023/24 have sufficient funding to allow the county to begin the acquisition of the Bureau of Reclamation and Arizona State Lands property for right-of-way, including final costs and environmental mitigation. Funds for the private land acquisition, the biggest chunk, have not yet been identified.
The Engineering Department will now proceed with the application to both the state and federal agencies for acquisition of the property necessary for construction of this project. This will kick off the appraisal stage and the identification and finalization of the costs to acquire the property, including environmental mitigation costs.
Engineering will hold off on hiring a right-of-way consultant until the additional funding has been identified for construction and final private property acquisition, staff stated.
In other action, staff asked to postpone discussion of an item centered on the potential lease or purchase of property at 102 S. Main St., the former Hoppstetter Furniture, for use as a temporary office for the Recorder and Elections Services during construction of the new administration facility.
In addition, as part of the consent calendar, the supervisors also approved the following items:
• Recommended state approval of a bingo license application for games to be held at Fortuna Palms Community Club, 10812 S. Avenue 14E, Yuma.
• Authorized an agreement between Yuma County Emergency Management and the Arizona Department of Homeland Security for a $2,500 grant for Community Emergency Response Team Program training. A staff report noted that this grant is important to the Citizen Corps program in providing training for the CERT Program.
• Authorized Public Works to participate in the City of Yuma Asphalt Sealant Services Contract Bid with Holbrook Asphalt for an estimated 57,637 square yards of HA5 High Density Mineral Bond at an estimated cost of $166,830. Staff noted that county policies allow the department to piggyback on the city’s material and service contracts. The county has done business with Holbrook Asphalt in the past with no major issues, staff added.
HA5 will be used as part of the county’s pavement preservation program. Asphalt roads treated with the material will reduce oxidation caused by the sun, reducing loss of aggregate and improving aesthetics.
• Authorized the chairman to sign the certification statement verifying that monies collected in fiscal year 2020/21 by the Superior Court, Clerk of Superior Court and Yuma County Justice Courts totaled nearly $5.9 million, of which 5%, or $248,410, is eligible for the “set aside” fund according to state law.
Fill the Gap legislation requires that 5% of certain revenues collected in Yuma County courts, such as filing fees, fines, penalties, sanctions and forfeitures, are subject to the “set aside” legislation. The funds are allocated to various local agencies, including the courts, county attorney, Indigent Defense and the state Attorney General.
• Approved the paid time off and annual leave buyback payout. The supervisors approved the minimum request of five hours up to the maximum request of 20 hours for employees who meet the eligibility requirements for fiscal year 2021-22.
• Approved the settlement of a property tax appeal by Hospitality LLC, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2020 and 2021 at $1.3 million, and by Kohl’s Department Stores, setting the full cash value of the property for tax years 2022 and 2023 at $5.2 million. The parties engaged in informal settlement negotiations to avoid continued litigation.