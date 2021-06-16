Following the recommendation of a drainage study, Yuma County went with the least expensive alternative, at a cost of $19.13 million, to address stormwater runoff for the area between Gadsden and San Luis.
The Board of Supervisors approved the final design of the Gadsden-San Luis Outfall and Basin Discharge Project as recommended by the consulting firm Ritoch-Powell and Associates. The county’s Department of Engineering contracted the firm to review previous drainage reports for the Yuma Valley and prepare a new drainage study and design plans for the area between Gadsden and the City of San Luis. This area is about 10.5 square miles.
The drainage study addressed the stormwater that exceeds the 100-year, 24-hour storm. This is the level of storm event required for all new developments, which must design projects to accommodate stormwater within their own property, according to a staff report.
The primary purpose of the project is to provide relief for the stormwater runoff trapped in the area bounded by County 18th Street on the north, Avenue H on the east, County 22nd Street on the south, West Canal and Colorado River on the west.
The area needs a stormwater collection system so properties developed in the future can connect to it, the staff report noted.
To address this additional stormwater runoff, the consultant designed a series of detention basins with outfalls and pump stations for their discharge into the Yuma Valley’s drain system. The consultant proposed two alternatives. Alternative 1 uses a series of open ditches or channels within the project area to collect stormwater and meter it out into the drain system. This alternative would cost about $19.13 million, including construction and land acquisition costs.
Alternative 2 uses storm drain pipelines to carry the stormwater at a cost of $29.8 million, including construction and land acquisition costs.
The consultant and staff recommended Alternative 1 because it’s the least costly, less labor intensive and simple to construct. They also noted that the construction excavation material from detention ponds and open channels can be used elsewhere in other projects or could be sold to potential construction contractors generating revenue leading to some cost savings.
In addition, this alternative would be easier to maintain compared with an underground pipe system, which may get clogged with debris and require frequent maintenance. This alternative also has less utility conflicts compared to a pipe system, which also has the potential to get crushed if it’s not compacted, backfilled and constructed properly under a road crossing.
The consultant and staff also pointed out that the lead time for procuring pipes from the manufacturer may vary, which could have a negative impact on the project schedule and budget.
Lastly, they noted that underground soil conditions can make the pipe installation difficult and complicated which may result in additional construction costs.
The supervisors selected the first alternative and authorized staff to negotiate the final design contract and proceed with the final design.
Funding for design had been scheduled for fiscal year 2023/24. However, staff indicated that it might be able to move the project schedule up.
In other action, the supervisors approved the Yuma County Water Users Association estimated cost of $66,770 for the reconstruction of the drain crossing at County 11th Street and Avenue F½.
Due to the deteriorated condition of the drain crossing, the YCWUA temporarily repaired a portion of the collapsed corrugated metal pipe of this crossing that is just south of the roadway. However, due to its condition, the entire pipeline needs to be replaced. Consequently, the Department of Engineering programmed this crossing to be replaced in fiscal year 2021/22.
Yuma County requested a cost proposal from the YCWUA to see if they would like to participate and reconstruct the old drain culvert crossing. The association submitted a cost proposal in the amount of $66,770 to supply, install and construct the concrete pipeline and headwalls for this crossing.
The county noted that the cost is for the pipeline within its road right-of-way. The YCWUA will pay for the pipeline replacement that is outside the county right-of-way.
To keep costs down, Yuma County Public Works will assist the YCWUA with the traffic control set-up and maintenance, final field grading and roadway replacement. The YCWUA has scheduled the replacement construction of the culvert for July.