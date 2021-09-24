The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has agreed to advance $1.5 million to the Greater Yuma Port Authority for completion of the Gary Magrino Industrial Subdivision in San Luis, Arizona.
However, the supervisors insisted on securing the loan with a lien to ensure repayment.
Yuma County will provide $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to help GYPA pay for water and sewer improvements of the subdivision.
The county will also provide GYPA a loan to cover improvement costs not eligible to be covered with ARPA funds. GYPA will pay back the loan with proceeds from future lot sales.
The majority of the improvements are within Unit No. 4; however, some minor improvements will also be completed for Unit No. 3.
Supervisor Martin Porchas questioned the county’s willingness to provide funds for this project, when the industrial park doesn’t belong to the county and the improvements would benefit private businesses that purchase lots in the park.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe explained that the improvements would ultimately benefit the county as well. “We want to sell the properties so the private sector can develop distribution facilities that then, in turn, turn into assessed values which improve the economic development of San Luis and the entire county. That’s the purpose of the GYPA.”
Porchas noted that other areas, like the Orange Grove subdivision near Somerton, also need sewer improvements and asked that it also be considered as an ARPA project. The supervisors agreed to discuss it at the next meeting.
Chairman Tony Reyes said that the board was willing to fund other areas in need, but the difference with the Magrino project is that it’s ready to go, while other projects are still in the preliminary phases.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi questioned how repayment would be guaranteed. “I don’t see anything on what would happen if they defaulted on it? Did I miss that?”
Villegas said that the loan is unsecured, according to the instructions received from the board.
“There’s nothing in there that puts a lien on the property to make sure we don’t lose our money?” Pancrazi asked.
Reyes agreed with Pancrazi, noting, “The instructions are going to change, because I don’t think giving people an unsecured loan is a good idea. I think that we should be able to put a lien on the property until it gets paid off. Otherwise, if something goes haywire, we have some property … We need to make sure that this investment is protected for the county taxpayers.”
Thorpe said that a lien would be added to the agreement and be brought back to the board for approval.
As for the interest rate, Reyes explained that interest needs to be charged because of the state gift clause which prohibits the county from “giving anything to anyone.”
The supervisors agreed to ask for 5.5%, the top interest rate that the county is allowed to charge, with Reyes noting that it’s “not unreasonable.”
GYPA was established in 2000 to provide a “two-port solution” between San Luis, Arizona, and San Luis, Sonora, according to its website. Members include Yuma County, the cities of Yuma and San Luis, Arizona, and the Cocopah Tribe.
The 250-acre border industrial park, located to the east of San Luis, Arizona, is being developed with manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facilities for use by companies at the new San Luis Commercial Port of Entry.
The park is linked to Interstate 8 by the Yuma Area Service Highway (State Route 195), which makes it convenient for commercial importing and exporting through Yuma County.
The industrial park is currently home to RL Jones, Spindle Cooling, Labrie Properties and three logistic companies.