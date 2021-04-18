The winners of the Yuma County Employee of the Year and Superior Court Employee of the Year awards will be announced Monday morning during the Board of Supervisors meeting. The awards recognize workers for providing exceptional public service to the citizens of the county.
The winner of the 2020 Safety Excellence Award will also be presented. Nominees for this award were “champions” of safety principles and encouraged fellow employees to view safety as a necessary and beneficial part of all operations in 2020.
The program will be streamed live beginning at 9 a.m. on YUMA 77 (Spectrum Cable), yumacountyaz.gov LIVE stream and Facebook.
The regular session will also include an update by Paul Brierley, executive director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, on the COVID-19 Early Warning Workforce/Community Protection Project as well as the COVID-19 Early Warning School Testing Pilot Project.
As the Housing Governing Board, the supervisors will consider the following actions:
• Approve the Yuma County Housing Department Family Self-Sufficiency Program Action Plan
• Approve the amended Section 8 Administrative Plan for the Yuma County Housing Department Housing Choice Voucher program
• Approve the amended Low Rent Public Housing Program Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy according to the most recent federal regulations for the Housing Department’s three developments: Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., Somerton; Moctezuma Apartments, 345 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; and Pecan Shadows Apartments, 2650 W. 3rd St., Yuma.
• Adopt the Yuma County Housing Department Public Housing Agency Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2022, Public Housing Residential Lease Agreement, Capital Fund Program, and related certifications and agreements with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
• Approve a HUD grant for carbon monoxide detectors, in the amount of $120,000.
Up for discussion is a contract with Federal Compliance Consulting to provide professional redistricting services and assist the county with the redistricting implementation process including new maps for supervisorial and justice of the peace districts.
The consent calendar includes the following items:
• A $1.5 million construction contract for the Coyote Wash Channelization Project to Gutierrez Canales Engineering
• A contract for upgrading the Patron Digital Experience Project to BiblioCommons in the amount of $128,262
• A contract for bond counsel services to Gust Rosenfeld in connection with the new Tacna Water Infrastructure Project
View the full agenda and staff reports at https://tinyurl.com/yunp5dmt.
Anyone concerned with COVID-19 who does not want to attend the meeting in person but wishes to participate in the call to the public can submit an email with the subject line “Call to the Public” and a statement to: publiccomment@yumacountyaz.gov.
Public comment emails will be accepted until 8 a.m. the morning of the meeting and read aloud during the meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium located at 198 S. Main St. in Yuma.