Yuma County will buy multiple vehicles from two Yuma dealerships, totaling $1.7 million, after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase.

As part of the adopted budget, funding for vehicle replacement was approved for several departments. As part of the Fleet Management Program implementation, Public Works solicited quotes for vehicles from dealerships under contract with the State of Arizona as well as the Yuma dealerships for a variety of vehicles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you