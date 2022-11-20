Yuma County will buy multiple vehicles from two Yuma dealerships, totaling $1.7 million, after the Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase.
As part of the adopted budget, funding for vehicle replacement was approved for several departments. As part of the Fleet Management Program implementation, Public Works solicited quotes for vehicles from dealerships under contract with the State of Arizona as well as the Yuma dealerships for a variety of vehicles.
The Public Works Department is authorized to buy five Chevrolet Malibu sedans, one Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck and six Chevrolet 1500 pickup trucks from Chapman Chevrolet.
The total costs of these vehicles is $409,004.
Public Works will also buy a Ford Expedition SUV, six Ford F-150 pickup trucks, two Ford Transit Connect vans, two Ford Transit Cargo vans, three Ford Ranger pickup trucks, four Ford F-250 pickup trucks, one Ford F-450 pickup truck, one Ford F-550 cab and chassis truck, and four Ford F-350 cab and chassis trucks from Alexander Ford.
The total cost for these new vehicles is $1.35 million.
“I just wanted to say thank you and congratulate you guys on being able to purchase locally on that contract and to be able to keep almost $2 million in the local economy,” Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines told Kelly Fricke, interim director of public works.
Chairman Tony Reyes echoed the sentiment. “We want to recognize the fact that sometimes it’s tough to do it, and you guys finding a way to do it certainly pleases all of us. I think it does keep most of this money in Yuma County, and we replace vehicles on a cyclic basis, so thank you for making the effort, and I hope the dealerships appreciate it.”
Fricke noted that the department “understands the importance of keeping these purchases local.”
In other action, the supervisors authorized the Sheriff’s Office to purchase two thermal imaging binoculars in an amount not to exceed $180,000 from Teledyne FLIR. The purchase will be funded by a grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
The supervisors previously approved the purchase but needed to change the amount from $170,000 to $180,000, which is the DEMA grant amount.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked Sheriff Leon Wilmot whether these binoculars are for seeing in the dark. Wilmot confirmed that they were, but he added, “I won’t advertise how we’re gonna use them right now.”
Lines congratulated the sheriff on his partnership with DEMA “as he continues to bring resources home to be able to deploy here in Yuma County.”
“It’s our pleasure to bring tax dollars back into Yuma County. Absolutely,” Wilmot noted.